West Virginia Turnpike gears up for safe travel as holiday traffic is expected to top 1 million vehicles

​

With holiday traffic on the West Virginia Turnpike expected to top 1 million vehicles during the 11 days surrounding the July 4, 2022, holiday, the West Virginia Parkways Authority is bringing in extra staff and law enforcement to ensure a safe, efficient driving experience

"We'll have courtesy patrols out 24-7, the State Police, and all the toll booths will have extra staff," said Jeff Miller, executive director of the Parkways Authority. "We'll also have flaggers as you approach the toll booths to direct traffic into open lanes.



“The weekend before & after July 4 is the busiest 11-day travel period for the West Virginia Turnpike each year,” Miller said. “We expect to process 1.35 million transactions at the toll booths during this time frame.”



Friday, July 1, 2022, is expected to be the heaviest traffic day on the Turnpike, with 165,000 vehicles expected to pass through Turnpike toll booths. Saturday, July 2, 2022, is expected to be second highest, with 148,000 vehicles expected.



“As always, the West Virginia Turnpike will be prepared and staffed accordingly for the increase in holiday travel,” Miller said. “We remind patrons that the heaviest traffic on these days is expected between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.”

With so much traffic on the Turnpike, Miller said it's important for drivers to pay attention to the road and avoid distracted driving. "Be safe, and stay off your cell phone," he said.



To minimize wait time at the toll booths, drivers should plan ahead and try to organize their trips during non-peak hours.

Miller also urges drivers to take advantage of West Virginia's E-ZPass Single Fee Discount Plan, which allows drivers of passenger cars unlimited use of the West Virginia Turnpike for a low annual fee of $26.25, plus a one-time fee of $13 for an E-ZPass transponder. All Turnpike toll booths are set up to accept E-ZPass, allowing E-ZPass holders a quicker trip through the toll booth.

"The benefits of the West Virginia E-ZPass program far exceed the cost, particularly compared to any other national toll discount program that exists," Miller said. "After just two round trips on the West Virginia Turnpike, the E-ZPass pays for itself. The Governor's visionary idea for this program will pay dividends long into the future."

To get an E-ZPass, or to renew an existing E-ZPass, visit www.wvturnpike.com. Drivers may also apply in person at the West Virginia Parkways Authority E-ZPass Customer Service Center, 3310 Piedmont Road, Charleston, West Virginia 25306, or at the Beckley Customer Service Center located at 12 Pikeview Drive, Beckley, West Virginia 25801.​​