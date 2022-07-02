Vigdis Feldt Aims to Show the Beauty of Life and Human Relationships

Art by Vigdis Feldt Art by Vigdis Feldt

Vigdis Feldt loves having an interchange of experiences and looks to depict the beauty of life

I love having an interchange of experiences to develop myself towards knowledge of life laws and ad professionally in my work” — Vigdis Feldt

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vigdis Feldt has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine. Originally from Norway, this Artist has earned world recognition for her expressive artworks. We share with you here some insights from the artist.

"As an artist, I express myself in an expressive and naivistic manner. Nearly close to naturalism. I aim to show the beauty of life and human relationships. The individual communicates with one's perceptions and thoughts. Also, what goes on between two or more individuals on different levels and situations in their interactions. Why? Because trying to understand myself and others in the light of my background has been vital to me.

I also need fellow human beings or media to mirror my search for being someone, being a conscious body and soul, and finding meaning in life. I love having an interchange of experiences to develop myself towards knowledge of life laws and ad professionally in my work. I look to depict the beauty of life. When the sun touches the ground, light penetrates the tree leaves, the sunlight's reflections on surfaces such as water, faces, concrete walls, flowers, grass

Every representation there might be."

Vigdis Feldt was also featured in the Amazon Best-Seller book, ATIM's Top 60 Masters, published by ArtTour International Magazine. This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards

To learn more about this artist, please visit https://www.artavita.com/artists/5845-vigdis-elisabeth-feldt

