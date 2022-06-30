Friendship Senior Centers, Inc. Named PSC Helping Hand



TALLAHASSEE — Florida’s Public Service Commission (PSC) is recognizing Friendship Senior Centers, Inc., as its “Helping Hand” for June. The Friendship Senior Centers assisted with program resources and outreach during Older Americans Month in May. Senior programs and services have typically been held at Activity Centers, where seniors can take classes, exercise, socialize, and learn.

With precautions still in place, Friendship Senior Centers held a series of virtual meetings for residents of Sarasota, Charlotte, and DeSoto Counties. The Center’s Chief Financial Officer, David Blehar, worked with the PSC to share information with seniors on scam awareness and prevention, energy and water conservation, as well as the Lifeline Assistance telephone/broadband discount program. “Friendship Senior Centers, Inc. has served as a great partner in the PSC’s mission to better inform consumers about assistance programs available to them,” said PSC Chairman Andrew Giles Fay. “Accommodating for virtual meetings allows us an additional way to distribute helpful program information to our seniors. As always, the PSC’s consumer assistance analysts can provide further information or answer any follow up questions at our toll-free number (800-342-3552).” Each quarter, the PSC highlights a partner agency or organization whose clients are eligible for the federal Lifeline program and/or need help reducing energy and water bills. Through these PSC Helping Hand partnerships, the Commission shares vital information to help consumers stretch their resources to meet their monthly bills and become aware of scams that target utility customers. “We appreciate being recognized as a PSC Helping Hand,” said Mr. Blehar. “Reflecting on this year’s Older Americans theme, Age My Way, our seniors at the Friendship Senior Centers are “aging” by example. They are active leaders at our Centers, in their communities, and in their families. We appreciate the PSC’s information that equips them with strategies to save money and avoid becoming a scam victim.” Look for all the PSC Helping Hand outreach partner recognitions on the PSC’s homepage, www.floridapsc.com, under Hot Topics. About Friendship Senior Centers, Inc. As a nonprofit supporting four counties in Southwest Florida, Friendship Senior Centers has helped seniors feel more connected for almost 50 years. Its mission is: To promote, health, dignity, and quality of life throughout the journey of aging. For more information, visit their website. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.