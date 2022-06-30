JFS Wealth Advisors names new Partners

JFS Wealth Advisors, a full-service wealth management firm with locations across the country

HERMITAGE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JFS Wealth Advisors, a full-service wealth management firm with locations across the country, announced today that effective July 1, 2022, Amanda L. Marcello, CFP® and Ronald W. Yost will be promoted to Partners.

Amanda Marcello joined JFS Wealth Advisors after graduating Magna Cum Laude from Youngstown State University (OH) in 2002. After supporting advisors for five years, she passed the Series 65 exam to join the JFS team of financial advisors. In 2008, Amanda earned her CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification and as a Wealth Advisor she works closely with clients to develop and monitor tailored financial solutions.

Ronald Yost joined JFS Wealth Advisors in 2012 following the merger with H.L. Zeve Associates where he held the role of Vice President. He previously worked as Vice President and Manager at Charles Schwab’s Monroeville (PA) office and before that held investment advisory positions at a number of other financial services firms.

“It is extremely gratifying to me to be able to welcome two of our most experienced advisors to our partnership team,” said Robert Jazwinski, CPA/PFS, CFP®, President and Managing Partner of JFS Wealth Advisors, “and we extend our congratulations to Amanda and Ron.”

About JFS Wealth Advisors

JFS Wealth Advisors, a full-service firm with 9 locations, is dedicated to helping financially successful individuals and families live their dreams by providing integrated financial planning and investment strategies for every stage of life. Honesty and integrity are at the core of their professional philosophy, and they believe in taking the time to get to know their client’s goals, challenges, and vision for the future.