ATI Acquires All County Remediation

Expands into Key South Florida Market

ANAHEIM, CA, USA, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATI Restoration, LLC ("ATI" or "Company"), America’s largest family-operated restoration contractor and a national leader in restoration, environmental remediation and reconstruction services, announced today the acquisition of All County Remediation, one of south Florida’s leading residential and commercial restoration companies. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1992 by Dan Bulzacchelli, All County Remediation is proud to employ some of the finest IICRC-certified restorers in south Florida specializing in water and fire damage and environmental remediation. They enjoy a strong reputation for restoring damaged properties quickly and efficiently, consistently earning the highest levels of customer satisfaction.

“The customer experience drives everything we do at ATI. All County Remediation shares our passion for exceptional customer service,” said Jeff Moore, ATI President. "This strategic acquisition will enable us to expand our reach into south Florida.”

"All County Remediation is family operated just like ATI and the Moore family share our values,” said Dan Bulzacchelli, CEO. “This partnership enables us to provide more services to our customers and more growth opportunities for our employees.”

Since launching its accelerated growth strategy in November 2020, ATI has acquired Mark 1 Restoration (PA and NJ), QFB Property Restoration (FL), ProCare Solutions (TN and KY), Lang Restoration (GA) and J&M Keystone (CA). The strategic purchase of All County Remediation complements the Company’s existing offices in Orlando and Tampa and will enable it to continue growing market share in Florida.

###

About ATI Restoration, LLC

Established in 1989 by Gary Moore, ATI Restoration is America’s largest family-owned and operated restoration contractor. Headquartered in Anaheim, California, the Company specializes in restoration, environmental, and reconstruction services following natural and man-made disasters with an unwavering commitment to customer service. ATI employs over 1,500 employees operating out of 28 offices nationwide.

About All County Remediation

Established in 1992 by Dan Bulzacchelli, All County Remediation is one of south Florida’s leading restoration contractors with offices in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. All County Remediation specializes in fire and water mitigation, restoration and contents cleaning.