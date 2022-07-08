Submit Release
News Search

There were 746 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,076 in the last 365 days.

ATI Acquires All County Remediation

Expands into Key South Florida Market

ANAHEIM, CA, USA, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATI Restoration, LLC ("ATI" or "Company"), America’s largest family-operated restoration contractor and a national leader in restoration, environmental remediation and reconstruction services, announced today the acquisition of All County Remediation, one of south Florida’s leading residential and commercial restoration companies. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1992 by Dan Bulzacchelli, All County Remediation is proud to employ some of the finest IICRC-certified restorers in south Florida specializing in water and fire damage and environmental remediation. They enjoy a strong reputation for restoring damaged properties quickly and efficiently, consistently earning the highest levels of customer satisfaction.

“The customer experience drives everything we do at ATI. All County Remediation shares our passion for exceptional customer service,” said Jeff Moore, ATI President. "This strategic acquisition will enable us to expand our reach into south Florida.”

"All County Remediation is family operated just like ATI and the Moore family share our values,” said Dan Bulzacchelli, CEO. “This partnership enables us to provide more services to our customers and more growth opportunities for our employees.”

Since launching its accelerated growth strategy in November 2020, ATI has acquired Mark 1 Restoration (PA and NJ), QFB Property Restoration (FL), ProCare Solutions (TN and KY), Lang Restoration (GA) and J&M Keystone (CA). The strategic purchase of All County Remediation complements the Company’s existing offices in Orlando and Tampa and will enable it to continue growing market share in Florida.

###

About ATI Restoration, LLC
Established in 1989 by Gary Moore, ATI Restoration is America’s largest family-owned and operated restoration contractor. Headquartered in Anaheim, California, the Company specializes in restoration, environmental, and reconstruction services following natural and man-made disasters with an unwavering commitment to customer service. ATI employs over 1,500 employees operating out of 28 offices nationwide.

About All County Remediation
Established in 1992 by Dan Bulzacchelli, All County Remediation is one of south Florida’s leading restoration contractors with offices in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. All County Remediation specializes in fire and water mitigation, restoration and contents cleaning.

Kenneth Schweighofer
ATI Restoration
+1 800-400-9353
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

ATI Acquires All County Remediation

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Natural Disasters, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.