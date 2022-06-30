QualiTech Environmental, NOFI and AllMaritim Test New NOFI Current Buster Technology at Ohmsett
Industry leader demonstrates new oil spill response technology and offers facility tour
Our team, along with our partners, were excited to be the first Ohmsett test after the facility-wide refurbishment,”LEONARDO, N.J., UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QualiTech Environmental Inc., the worldwide industry leader in providing equipment and services for oil spill response and prevention, along with its partners, AllMaritim AS and NOFI AS, debuted the redesigned NOFI Current Buster 4 at Ohmsett in Leonardo on June 9.
— QualiTech Environmental VP Mark Ploen
Individuals from the United States Navy, United States Coast Guard, Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE), Alyeska Pipeline Service Company, Ship Escort Response Vessel System (SERVS), Marine Spill Response Corporation (MSRC), Delaware Bay and River Cooperative (DBRC), National Response Center (NRC), Gallagher Marine Systems (GMS) and several other organizations joined to witness the Ohmsett testing and validation of the new NOFI Current Buster 4.
“Our team, along with our partners, were excited to be the first Ohmsett test after the facility-wide refurbishment,” QualiTech Environmental VP Mark Ploen said. “During the open house, we were proud to welcome industry leaders and experts and present an inside look at Ohmsett and the Current Buster Technology. We are grateful for the opportunity to utilize the Ohmsett facility to continue engineering technologies and testing the system to ensure that we are putting its effectiveness to the test.”
QualiTech Environmental provides consulting, training, equipment and support to combat and remediate oil spills. The organization partners with a number of the leading equipment and service providers to deliver top-in-class, end-to-end solutions to the response industry.
AllMaritim is the world's leading oil spill response equipment supplier with offerings that include a wide range of high-quality oil containment booms and oil recovery systems. AllMaritim is also the market leader in single-vessel, high-speed systems.
Located an hour south of New York City, Ohmsett provides independent and objective performance testing of full-scale oil spill response equipment and marine renewable energy systems. As the largest outdoor saltwater wave/tow tank facility in North America, it is the only marine environment facility to offer full-scale oil spill response equipment testing, research and training.
For more information about QualiTech Environmental, please visit www.qualitechco.com/env. For more information about AllMaritim, please visit www.allmaritim.com. For more information about OHMSETT, please visit ohmsett.bsee.gov.
About QualiTech Environmental, Inc.
QualiTech Environmental Inc. is the industry leader in providing worldwide equipment and services for oil spill response and prevention. QualiTech Environmental supplies state-of-the-art oil spill containment and recovery equipment and services. With more than 30 years in the business, the company delivers customized packages tailored to the customer's needs. For more information about QualiTech Environmental, please visit www.qualitechco.com/env/.
NOFI Current Buster 4 OHMSETT Demonstration