WINCHESTER MYSTERY HOUSE ANNOUNCES ALL NEW DAILY TOUR FOCUSED ON SPIRITUALISM & PARANORMAL
99 years after the mansion opened its doors to guests, the Winchester Mystery House announced the all new Walk with Spirits Tour, premiering July 7, 2022.
This year will mark 100 years since Sarah Winchester passed away and the world’s fascination with her story and her home has only grown.”SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
99 years after the mansion opened its doors to guests, the Winchester Mystery House announced today the all new Walk with Spirits Tour, premiering July 7, 2022. During this intimate & interactive tour experience, guests will walk in the footsteps of Sarah Winchester’s tragic story and journey out west. Key tour highlights include Victorian mourning traditions, the American Spiritualism movement, an interactive seance experience and a dimly lit stroll through the most active areas of the basement.
Tour guests start their journey to the past through the front doors and into a Victorian wake in the front parlor of the home. There, a tour guide will guide them through the more macabre traditions of death and mourning in the 19th century. Guests will then proceed to the upper floors of the mansion where they hear about the actively practicing Spiritualists in the Santa Clara Valley during the late 1880s before experiencing the sights and sounds of a Victorian séance.
Guests will then be led through a series of dark and foreboding spaces, hearing tales of the supernatural and spiritual phenomenon that Winchester Mystery House guests and employees have recorded over the years. Finally, they will arrive in the basement, the very foundation of the house. If they are lucky, or perhaps unlucky, guests may have an interaction with the mansion’s most famous residents
“This year will mark 100 years since Sarah Winchester passed away and the world’s fascination with her story and her home has only grown. What we seek to do with the Walk with Spirits Tour is focus on the Victorian traditions around death, mourning and the American Spiritualism movement," said General Manager Walter Magnuson. "We are also excited to share stories from the hundreds of mediums, investigators, guests and caretakers who swear that they have experienced something they cannot explain while walking our hallowed halls.”
The Walk with Spirits Tour ticket prices are: adults ($41.99), seniors and active military, police/fire/rescue ($34.99) and children 6-12 years old ($19.99). Children under 6 years old are not permitted on the Walk with Spirits Tour. The Walk with Spirits Tour is offered alone or can be bundled with the Mansion Tour for only $64.99
Tickets are available for purchase now for the opening date of July 7, 2022 at www.winchestermysteryhouse.com. A media preview of the tour will be held on July 6, 2022.
About Winchester Mystery House
For nearly 100 years the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, California, has stood as a testament to the ingenuity, singular vision and lore that surrounds its namesake, Sarah Pardee Winchester (heiress to the Winchester Repeating Arms fortune). Originally known as Llanada Villa, today it stands as an architectural wonder, a time capsule of a bygone era and one of America’s most celebrated haunted mansions. The estate is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is a California Historic State Landmark, a San Jose City Landmark, and is one of the leading attractions in the Bay Area. Since tours began in 1923, more than 13 million people from around the world have toured the lonely hallways, dark passages and ornate rooms of the Winchester Mystery House. It has intrigued visitors, scholars, and media from throughout the United States, and around the globe, with its combination of the beautiful and the bizarre, its story of heartbreak, tenacity and invention and its legends of the paranormal. For tickets and additional information, visit www.winchestermysteryhouse.com.
