WINCHESTER MYSTERY HOUSE ANNOUNCES ALL NEW HALLOWEEN SEASONAL EVENT - ALL HALLOWS EVE STARTING SEPTEMBER 10TH
Tickets are now available for All Hallows’ Eve, Winchester Mystery House's an all-new estate wide Halloween event with both indoor and outdoor tours.SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winchester Mystery House announced that tickets are now available for All Hallows’ Eve, an all-new estate wide Halloween event with both indoor and outdoor tours kicking off on Friday, September 10th.
All Hallows’ Eve features the Lost in The House Tour, a theatrical paranormal investigative adventure and the family-friendly Jack O' Lantern Trail. The Winchester Mystery House is also bringing back its popular projection mapped light show that brings the house to life.
Halloween and haunt fans will be thrilled by the Lost in The House Tour, a brand-new theatrical paranormal investigative adventure. For the 98 years that the house has been open to the public it has hosted paranormal investigators, mediums and even master magicians who came looking for proof of the paranormal. During the Lost In The House Tour, brave guests will be guided through the dark & dizzying hallways of the Winchester Estate in search of answers for themselves.…will they find them, or will they too be lost in the house?
Included in the All Hallows’ Eve ticket is the Jack O’ Lantern Trail. The trail features dozens of hand carved Jack O’ Lanterns displays throughout the Victorian Gardens and the Lost in the House Light Show, a projection mapped light show that uses the iconic front of the mansion as a canvas. The Jack O' Lantern Trail is a great option for young families looking for a magical fall evening experience.
“Winchester Mystery House is a must visit destination, especially as summer gives way to fall,” said Walter Magnuson, Winchester Mystery House General Manager. “The Lost in The House Tour takes it's cue from the many revealing paranormal investigations we've hosted, going back all the way to Houdini's historic visit in 1924. After the tour, our guests will be able to experience the illuminated Victorian Gardens in an all new festive way that is sure to fill you and your family up with Halloween spirit!”
Fall themed food and spirits as well as Axe Throwing at the Stables, Sarah's Attic Shooting Gallery and the all-new Houdini's Spirited Escape will be available for an additional fee.
The Winchester Mystery House will also be offering daytime guided mansion and garden tours throughout the months of September and October complimented with autumn décor around the estate, making it the place to celebrate Halloween this fall.
All Hallows’ Eve starts September 10th and runs on select nights through October 31st. Tickets are available now at winchestermysteryhouse.com
About Winchester Mystery House
For nearly 100 years the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, California, has stood as a testament to the ingenuity, singular vision and lore that surrounds its namesake, Sarah Pardee Winchester (heiress to the Winchester Repeating Arms fortune). Originally known as Llanada Villa, today it stands as an architectural wonder, a time capsule of a bygone era and one of America’s most celebrated haunted mansions. The estate is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is a California Historic State Landmark, a San Jose City Landmark, and is one of the leading attractions in the Bay Area. Since tours began in 1923, more than 13 million people from around the world have toured the lonely hallways, dark passages and ornate rooms of the Winchester Mystery House. It has intrigued visitors, scholars, and media from throughout the United States, and around the globe, with its combination of the beautiful and the bizarre, its story of heartbreak, tenacity and invention and its legends of the paranormal. For tickets and additional information, visit www.winchestermysteryhouse.com.
