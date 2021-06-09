TOUR GUIDE LED MANSION TOURS RETURN TO WINCHESTER MYSTERY HOUSE BEGINNING SATURDAY, JUNE 19TH
TICKETS ON SALE NOWSAN JOSE, CA, USA, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Winchester Mystery House announced today the return of the Guided Mansion Tour on Saturday, June 19th. The Guided Mansion Tour immerses guests in Sarah Winchester’s story of heartbreak, tenacity and invention and explores the legends and lore of her home. The tour guide-led experience allows guests to access areas of the mansion that have been closed since March 2020, including the 3rd and 4th floors which are purportedly the most paranormally active areas of the bizarre mansion. The revamped tour will also feature newly discovered details about the mysterious mansion.
Tickets will be available today at winchestermysteryhouse.com/buy-tickets and include access to the Sarah Winchester Victorian Garden Tour.
The iconic Bay Area attraction had pivoted to offer outdoor garden tours and self-guided tours with stationed hosts throughout the routes during the pandemic. The return of the traditional tour guide-led Mansion Tour is one that staff, and guests have been looking forward to.
Winchester Mystery House General Manager, Walter Magnuson said, “Since the very first tour of the Winchester Mystery House in June of 1923 we’ve guided over 13 million guests through our halls. While the self-guided tours have been well received, we have all missed the passion and expertise of our tour guides. Our guides spend weeks reviewing historical artifacts from our archives and preparing for guest questions. There is no better way to experience the house than being guided by these engaging storytellers - the Winchester Mystery House Tour Guides.”
The Guided Mansion Tour has been re-designed to prioritize the safety of guests and staff. Meeting state and county guidelines, tour groups are no longer restricted to members of the same household, though tour capacity has been reduced to make for a more comfortable experience for guests.
About Winchester Mystery House For nearly 100 years the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, California, has stood as a testament to the ingenuity, singular vision, and lore that surrounds its namesake, Sarah Pardee Winchester (heiress to the Winchester Repeating Arms fortune). Originally known as Llanada Villa, today it stands as an architectural wonder, a time capsule of a bygone era, and one of America’s most celebrated haunted mansions. The estate is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is a California Historic State Landmark, a San Jose City Landmark, and is one of the leading attractions in the Bay Area. Since tours began in 1923, more than 13 million people from around the world have toured the ornate rooms of the Winchester Mystery House. It has intrigued visitors, scholars, and media from throughout the United States, and around the globe, with its combination of the beautiful and the bizarre, its story of heartbreak, tenacity, and invention, and its legends of the paranormal. For tickets and additional information, visit www.winchestermysteryhouse.com.
