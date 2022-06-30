Replace Your University Successfully Launches New Wealth Building Program ‘Replace Your Dollar’

Replace Your University logo

The company known for helping clients pay off their mortgage in 5-7 years has now launched their new stock trading education platform after early success

The goal of Replace Your Dollar is to mentally liberate our clients’ financial lives through removing the veil to stock market education.” — Jerremy Newsome

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Replace Your University has introduced Replace Your Dollar, a new addition to their wealth building education program, to continue building their legacy of helping clients attain financial freedom and build wealth. RYU clients have achieved positive results with the new program by learning how to implement proven strategies in the stock market in an aim to both build wealth and hedge against volatility. This is yet another achievement for the company and another successful foothold in the financial education industry.Replace Your University started in 2014 when Michael Lush used an ingenious strategy to accelerate the payoff of his mortgage in 3.5 years resulting in eventually sharing the strategy with others by publishing a book called “Replace Your Mortgage”. Since then, the company has grown exponentially primarily due to the incredible success clients consistently achieve (especially since most new clients come as referrals of previous clients). Recently, the company was recognized as the #3 mover and shaker in the financial education industry The “Replace Your Dollar” program educates people on how to trade stocks and alternative assets to enhance one’s wealth building strategy. The initial core of the program is to help people develop a deep understanding of how the market really works so the intricacies and opportunities become easy to see. After clarity is achieved (including practical execution and not just theory) proven strategies are taught that work in a variety of markets so clients can see consistent results across different phases of economic cycles.Jerremy Newsome, the Executive Coach of Replace Your Dollar, recently said, “The goal of Replace Your Dollar is to mentally liberate our clients’ financial lives through removing the veil to stock market education. Far too few people understand how the stock market truly works and lack the knowledge of how to make money every single month consistently and profitably. We do this by taking advantage of the movements and volatilities of liquid markets.”Mr. Newsome is the driving force behind the educational side of Replace Your Dollar and retired at the age of 24 after achieving financial freedom from trading. Since 2010 he has been helping others achieve success with trading and taking people through an emotional journey with their money, their stock account and alternative asset purchases to ensure radical life changes.With the success of Replace Your Dollar, RYU is maintaining course for an already explosive year of growth (having surpassed 2022 goals before mid-year). Multiple new programs have had startling success and are quickly gaining notoriety. Replace Your Dollar looks to be another successful addition for the company that is gaining a reputation for not just providing financial education but also helping clients achieve it.###You can learn more about Replace Your Dollar along with stock trading and other wealth building strategies by going to www.ReplaceYourUniversity.com and registering for a free account. Replace Your Mortgage does not offer mortgages, Helocs, or loans of any kind. Replace Your Mortgage is not a bank and does not provide credit offers. Replace Your Mortgage is strictly for educational and informational purposes only.

Replace Your Dollar Launch