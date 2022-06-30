In response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s narrow decision to reverse lower-court wins against the Biden Administration on the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), also known as the Remain-in-Mexico Program, Attorney General Paxton made the following statement:

“Today’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court is an unfortunate one, and I believe it was wrongly decided. Over a year ago, Texas and Missouri sued the Biden Administration for illegally abandoning MPP. I won in district court and then won again on appeal. The Administration dragged its feet and refused to implement this effective program in good faith, allowing hundreds of thousands of illegals to pour over the border month after month. Today’s decision makes the border crisis worse. But it’s not the end. I’ll keep pressing forward and focus on securing the border and keeping our communities safe in the dozen other immigration suits I’m litigating in court.”

Attorney General Paxton expressed his agreement with Justice Alito’s dissent, which read in part: