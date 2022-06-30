Christian Psychologist Dr. Alduan Tartt Ph.D. Set to Speak at the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture

Dr, Alduan Tartt

ESSENCEFest is an annual celebration of black culture, fashion, food, and music taking place every Fourth of July weekend in New Orleans

ATLANTA, GA, USA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Essence Festival, known as "the party with a purpose,” is an annual music festival that started in 1995 as a one-time event to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Essence, a magazine aimed primarily toward African American women. It became the most prominent African American culture and music event in the United States, and this year, Christian Psychologist Dr. Alduan Tartt will be sharing his wisdom with those in attendance.

Attended by more than half a million people, ESSENCEFest is the premier opportunity for people of color to access wellness checks, celebrity conversations, concerts, and more.

Making an appearance on the Essence Festival stage for the first time is Dr. Alduan Tartt, Ph.D. Dr. Tartt manages a thriving psychology practice in Decatur, Georgia, and conducts marriage training across the country. He is the author of “The Ring Formula: How to Be the Only One He Ever Needs” and contributing author of “Saving Our Daughters” (Volumes 1 &3). Dr. Tartt was the host of “Love Addiction” on TVOne and has made national appearances on ABC Nightline, MTV’s Made, VH1 Fantasia for Real, TVOne’s Black Men Revealed, BET’s 106 & Park, Preachers of Atlanta, and most recently, TVOne’s Life Therapy with AJ Johnson.

“I am beyond excited about restoring mental health and transforming relationships and marriages at Essence Fest 2022. Having a partner as dedicated as Essence investing in improving relationships, marriage, and our mental health is a blessing, calling, and honor." ~Dr. Alduan Tartt

Dr. Tartt will be making appearances on the following stages:

• Friday, July 1 – Health Hub – 12:50 PM Four Warning Signs That Your Relationship is Toxic

• Saturday, July 2 – Men’s Experience – 11 am The Annual Check-Up for Black Men

• Saturday, July 2 – Wellness House – 3:30 PM Keys to Building a Great Marriage & Relationships

The Essence Festival of Culture & Health Hub runs July 1 – 3 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, located at 900 Convention Center Boulevard. The Wellness House will be at the Ogden Museum, 925 Camp Street. For more information or to register for the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture, please visit https://www.essence.com/essence-festival-2022/. To learn more about Dr. Tartt or for interviews, please email adrienne@theipyagency.com.

ABOUT DR TARTT

Dr. Tartt is a clinical psychologist focusing on faith, mental health, and relationships of all sorts (single, dating, marriage, family, sports, etc.). Dr. Tartt runs a successful private practice and, when not seeing patients, frequently speaks at conferences, churches, and organizations on improving relationships, families, and mental health. Dr. Tartt is a frequent host contributor to several radio and television shows and is a regular guest on major media outlets. Dr. Tartt also counsels other healers and helpers (pastors, ministers, doctors, entertainers) who must be encouraged and supported.

