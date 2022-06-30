Americord Releases Cord Blood Stem Cells to Treat Child with Sickle Cell Disease
Americord, a leader in the cord blood industry, has recently released umbilical cord blood to a family for the treatment of a child with sickle cell disease.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Martin Smithmyer, Founder & CEO
Sickle cell diseases affects more that 20 million people worldwide, according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. The FDA has approved the treatment using umbilical cord blood-derived hematopoietic stem cells (UCB-HSCs) to help treat patients with sickle cell disease.
Americord’s release allowed doctors to treat a child with sickle cell disease with cord blood stem cells from a sibling who did not have the condition.
“Our biggest hope is that families who bank their child’s stem cells and perinatal tissues with Americord never need to use them,” said Martin Smithmyer, Founder and CEO. “But if they do, we’re always prepared to release them to the family’s medical team for treatment quickly and efficiently.”
Americord has released stem cells to Duke University, Riley Hospital, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for medical treatments and clinical trials. These stem cells and perinatal tissues have been used to treat a range of conditions, including autism spectrum disorders (ASDs), sickle cell disease, cerebral palsy, and hydrocephalus.
Since 2008, Americord has aimed to improve and extend human life, leading the field with cutting edge and proprietary cell and tissue based therapeutics and services, including the cryopreservation of stem cells for newborns and their families for future therapeutic use.
About Americord
Americord is the industry leader in preserving stem cells from umbilical cord blood, umbilical cord tissue, and the amniotic membrane of the placenta, allowing parents to help keep their families healthy for life by preserving cells for future use. Americord also develops therapeutics from these tissues to improve clinical outcomes for the general population. Americord is registered with the FDA and is committed to operating within the highest ethical and regulatory standards.
