Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,028 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,844 in the last 365 days.

Americord Releases Cord Blood Stem Cells to Treat Child with Sickle Cell Disease

Siblings laughing.

Americord, a leader in the cord blood industry, has recently released umbilical cord blood to a family for the treatment of a child with sickle cell disease.

Our biggest hope is that families who bank their baby’s stem cells with Americord will never need them. But if they do, we’re prepared to release them to the family's medical team for treatment.”
— Martin Smithmyer, Founder & CEO
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americord Registry®, a leader in the cord blood industry, has recently released umbilical cord blood to a family for the treatment of a child with sickle cell disease.

Sickle cell diseases affects more that 20 million people worldwide, according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. The FDA has approved the treatment using umbilical cord blood-derived hematopoietic stem cells (UCB-HSCs) to help treat patients with sickle cell disease.

Americord’s release allowed doctors to treat a child with sickle cell disease with cord blood stem cells from a sibling who did not have the condition.

“Our biggest hope is that families who bank their child’s stem cells and perinatal tissues with Americord never need to use them,” said Martin Smithmyer, Founder and CEO. “But if they do, we’re always prepared to release them to the family’s medical team for treatment quickly and efficiently.”

Americord has released stem cells to Duke University, Riley Hospital, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for medical treatments and clinical trials. These stem cells and perinatal tissues have been used to treat a range of conditions, including autism spectrum disorders (ASDs), sickle cell disease, cerebral palsy, and hydrocephalus.

Since 2008, Americord has aimed to improve and extend human life, leading the field with cutting edge and proprietary cell and tissue based therapeutics and services, including the cryopreservation of stem cells for newborns and their families for future therapeutic use.

----------------------------------------

About Americord
Americord is the industry leader in preserving stem cells from umbilical cord blood, umbilical cord tissue, and the amniotic membrane of the placenta, allowing parents to help keep their families healthy for life by preserving cells for future use. Americord also develops therapeutics from these tissues to improve clinical outcomes for the general population. Americord is registered with the FDA and is committed to operating within the highest ethical and regulatory standards.


For more information, please contact:
Casey Stoneman, Director of Marketing & Brand Development
casey@americord.com
americordblood.com

Casey Stoneman
Americord Registry
+1 866-503-6005
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Americord Releases Cord Blood Stem Cells to Treat Child with Sickle Cell Disease

Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.