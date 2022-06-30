Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Four-Vehicle Crash In Harford County

June 30, 2022

(HAVRE DE GRACE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal four-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday evening in Harford County.

Shortly before 6:10 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to a four-vehicle crash that occurred on I-95 North in Havre de Grace, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2020 Toyota Camry, driven by Laila Jan , 45, was traveling north I-95, when for unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed into the left shoulder area struck the crash attenuator of a Maryland Transportation Authority vehicle as crews were preparing to place signs for a road closure.

The Toyota then deflected off the MDTA vehicle, entered into center lane and struck the driver’s side of a 2021 Lexus RX350. The Toyota was then struck the rear passenger side by a tractor-trailer. Ehsan Ulhaq, 52, who was seated in the rear driver’s side seat in the Toyota, was declared deceased at the scene. Jan was flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of their injuries. Two other passengers in the Toyota, along with the driver and passenger of the MDTA vehicle, were transported to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries. The road was closed for five hours following the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation…

###

