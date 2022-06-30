Author and Celebrity Health & Wellness Coach DeBlair Tate Scheduled to Speak at the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture

Author DeBlair Tate Resilient as F*ck

ESSENCEFest is an annual celebration of black culture, fashion, food, and music taking place every Fourth of July weekend in New Orleans

ATLANTA, GA, USA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Essence Festival, known as "the party with a purpose,” is an annual music festival that started in 1995 as a one-time event to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Essence, a magazine aimed primarily toward African American women. It became the most prominent African American culture and music event in the United States, and this year, Christian Psychologist Dr. Alduan Tartt will be sharing his wisdom with those in attendance.

Attended by more than half a million people, ESSENCEFest is the premier opportunity for people of color to access wellness checks, celebrity conversations, concerts, and more.

Making an appearance on the Essence Festival stage for the first time is Author & former Celebrity Fitness Trainer DeBlair Tate. DeBlair Tate is a former celebrity fitness trainer, competitive fitness model, Air Force training instructor, and owner of the 8Figured Brand. On June 1, 2022, Tate released her first book, Resilient as F*CK, which speaks to the resiliency of growing up in a small town in rural Mississippi, outside the city limits of a city that wouldn’t see its first forced mixed-race prom until April 2008. Having no concept of racism or segregation, it wouldn’t be until she managed to leave her city’s normalcy that she realized that the life she recognized as ordinary life for all people was, in actuality, very different.

“Having the opportunity to have my voice heard at Essence this year is huge and very humbling. My goal is to reach as many people as possible to help them redefine success, recommit to themselves, & reactivate their personal goals to live their best possible life and love themselves in the process.”

Tate will be making appearances on the following stages:

• Saturday, July 2 – Wellness House – 12:15 PM Countering Hustle Culture to Find The Joy Within

• Sunday, July 3 – Wellness House – 12:15 PM You Are Enough | Learning to Love Yourself As You Are

The Essence Festival of Culture & Health Hub runs July 1 – 3 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, located at 900 Convention Center Boulevard. The Wellness House will be at the Ogden Museum, 925 Camp Street. For more information or to register for the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture, please visit https://www.essence.com/essence-festival-2022/. To learn more about DeBlair Tate or for interviews, please email adrienne@theipyagency.com.

ABOUT DEBLAIR TATE

DeBlair is a former professional figure competitor, certified Fitness Coach, military training instructor, and successful owner of the 8Figured Brand. With a primary focus on health, wellness, and making people feel confident about who they are and how they treat themselves, DeBlair’s goal is for those she encounters to reach a place of wholeness—mind, body, and soul. Her passion centers on helping others break through barriers and fully realize their ability to live happy, healthy, and prosperous lives.