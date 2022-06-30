COVID-19 Daily Update 6-30-2022

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 71-year old male from Pleasants County, a 94-year old female from Wood County, an 82-year old female from Cabell County, an 88-year old female from Pleasants County, and a 96-year old female from Ohio County.

“We offer our deepest sympathies as the families and our state grieve more losses due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Each life lost is one too many, and we must do everything we can to stop the pandemic including getting vaccinated and boosted.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (11), Berkeley (125), Boone (46), Braxton (24), Brooke (15), Cabell (108), Calhoun (7), Clay (9), Doddridge (3), Fayette (52), Gilmer (4), Grant (13), Greenbrier (55), Hampshire (25), Hancock (31), Hardy (11), Harrison (89), Jackson (22), Jefferson (63), Kanawha (239), Lewis (18), Lincoln (19), Logan (37), Marion (83), Marshall (29), Mason (21), McDowell (31), Mercer (76), Mineral (32), Mingo (24), Monongalia (114), Monroe (19), Morgan (14), Nicholas (31), Ohio (41), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (13), Pocahontas (4), Preston (26), Putnam (90), Raleigh (95), Randolph (18), Ritchie (9), Roane (22), Summers (18), Taylor (27), Tucker (8), Tyler (4), Upshur (41), Wayne (28), Webster (13), Wetzel (15), Wirt (3), Wood (97), Wyoming (31). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are recommended to get vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19. Those 5 years and older should receive a booster shot when due. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over who are 4 months or greater from their first booster are recommended, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions that lead to being considered moderately to severely immunocompromised.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

To locate COVID-19 testing near you, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.



