Yaan Xinkuang Releases Its New Sustainability Report

YAAN XINKUANG - yaan-xinkuang.com

The company reveals the report’s core elements along with an update on the Separation Rapids Lithium Scheme - yaan-xinkuang.com

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yaan Xinkuang, a Chinese mineral development company that focuses on critical metals and minerals having increasing demand in modern technologies and which is currently in the advanced stages of development, is pleased to announce the publication of its comprehensive Sustainability Report, as well as its regular filings for which include audited financial accounts.

The company's objectives to produce critical minerals for clean technology in sustainable methods are highlighted in the company's recent Sustainability Report, which focuses on health and safety, social, environmental, and economic issues. The report was written using the core option of the Generally Accepted Standards. It contains a self-evaluation of the company's sustainability performance as well as targets for the upcoming period.

Yaan Xinkuang is in the vanguard of sustainable mineral development best practices, with a proven track record and a forward-thinking management team that prioritizes sustainability. The concept of generating value from previous mine wastes while properly resolving long-term environmental liabilities, which has been advocated for many years, is increasingly acknowledged as a chance to develop the circular economy in the mining industry.

The Separation Rapids Lithium Project is still working on acquiring a demonstration-scale dense media separation plant so that the bulk sample collected earlier can be processed and petalite concentrate product samples can be produced for glass-ceramic end-users who have expressed interest, as well as for more battery materials testing.

Consumers who are also interested in cooperating with the company on the establishment of a battery materials refinery have recently expressed interest in the lithium battery materials product. The company is optimistic that once a firm commitment is received, it will be able to quickly begin construction and take advantage of additional funding support available from several new government programs recently announced to support the creation of new battery manufacturing capacity and related supply chains.

About Yaan Xinkuang

Yaan-Xinkuang.com was founded as an ethical and environmentally responsible mineral development company and is now one of China’s leading rare earth material producers. The rare earth elements produced by Yaan Xinkuang are employed in a variety of high-tech and future-oriented applications, including electronics, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric automobiles, among others. Yaan Xinkuang stands out among rare earth manufacturers by providing items that can be traced from the mine to the finished product. At Yaan Xinkuang, we believe in providing high-quality products and excellent service to clients across the world; advancing our customers' product development and sustainability goals; and maintaining safe, efficient, and sustainable workplaces.