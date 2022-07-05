Submit Release
Business Reporter: Increasing capital capacity without putting the resilience of the financial system at risk

How matching banks and institutional investors brings more capacity safely to the capital markets

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Gil Mandelzis, CEO & Founder of Capitolis talks about why banks are in need of financial resource optimisation years after the financial crisis, as well as how Capitolis can meet this need by combining a deep knowledge of investment realities with cutting edge technology.

In order to avoid another financial crisis, banks are now regulated to manage their financial risks better and hold more capital reserves. This is great from a safety perspective but constrains their capacity and increases the price of lending. To address this pain point, Capitolis has established a platform-based marketplace, where banks and institutional investors get connected to safely remove the barriers that stand in the way of growth.

By uniting those who offer critical services with sophisticated institutional capital providers that have investment capacity provides benefits for all – efficiencies for banks, appropriate investments for sophisticated capital providers and greater transparency for all.

To learn more about how Capitolis is reimagining capital markets, watch the video.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.

www.business-reporter.co.uk

About Capitolis

Capitolis’ vision is to reimagine how capital markets operate. We are the leading capital marketplace that drives financial resource optimization for market participants. Founded in 2017, our technology enables financial institutions to optimize their resources, execute seamlessly with new market participants, and achieve greater access to more diversified capital, all of which enable fairer, safer, and healthier capital markets.

www.capitolis.com

You just read:

