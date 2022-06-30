How Can Our National Cybersecurity Posture be Fixed? Get a Cyber Philanthropist’s View of the Core Problems & Solutions
If you’re an investor with a cyber focus, or a business leader looking to get security right, this discussion with Ron Gula just might reframe your view of cybersecurity problems and solutions.”HAMILTON, NJ, USA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As an SMB, small nonprofit or other entity without deep pockets and significant in-house cyber expertise, how does a business solve the fundamental, overarching problems of information security? How does the business know for sure that it is secure? Can the business even agree on the central cybersecurity issues that organizations individually and collectively need to solve?
Like the medical profession, cybersecurity isn’t really one discipline. It’s more like a loosely affiliated collection of related skill sets. Very few organizations have “all” of those skill sets. So, is anybody out there really secure? Or is true security just too convoluted and expensive for all but the biggest and most security-focused orgs?
To share a visionary view on how we can improve our collective security posture and “defend America’s cyberspace,” Ron Gula, President & co-founder of Gula Tech Adventures and formerly co-founder of Tenable Network Security, joined the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast. Hosting the show is Pivot Point Security CISO and Managing Partner.
Topics discussed include:
• What it takes to build a trusted security ecosystem for the business, and why it can be such a challenge
• The real reasons why SMBs are getting left behind on cybersecurity
• Why business leaders need to be more security savvy
• The critical security problems that we can largely solve with “secure by default” technology today
• The essential mission of philanthropy in cybersecurity
About Pivot Point Security
Since 2001, Pivot Point Security has been helping organizations understand and effectively manage their information security risk. We work as a logical extension of your team to simplify the complexities of security and compliance. We’re where to turn—when InfoSec gets challenging.
