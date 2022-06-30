IUB Sets October 19 Public Hearing Date for Proposed NuStar Hazardous Liquid Pipeline Project

IUB hearing to be held in Fort Madison

Today the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) issued an order establishing the procedural schedule and setting a public hearing date of October 19, 2022, in Lee County, Iowa, for a proposed hazardous liquid pipeline project by Nustar Pipeline Operating Partnership L.P (NuStar) that is pending before the IUB in Docket No. HLP-2021-0002.

On January 27, 2022, NuStar filed a petition (application) with the IUB under Iowa Code chapter 479.B for a permit to construct, operate, and maintain 13.74 miles of hazardous liquid pipeline in Lee County to transport anhydrous ammonia.

Under Iowa Code section 479.B6(2), if the proposed hazardous liquid pipeline exceeds five miles in length, the public hearing shall be held in the county seat located at the midpoint of the pipeline. NuStar’s proposed pipeline would be located entirely in Lee County. The public hearing for the presentation of evidence and the cross-examination of witnesses will begin at 9 a.m. October 19, 2022, at the Quality Inn and Suites in Fort Madison, Iowa.

The procedural schedule issued with today’s order also sets July 8, 2022, for IUB staff to file its report regarding the remaining requirements of its administrative rules for hazardous liquid pipelines at 199 of the Iowa Administrative Code chapter 13. Those requirements include NuStar’s land restoration plan, the proposed pipeline route, and the Exhibit H documents filed by NuStar in this docket. Exhibit H consists of a set of maps showing the location of each property for which the right of eminent domain is sought, along with legal descriptions of the property and the desired easement, a description of the easement rights being sought, and the names and addresses of the owners of record and parties in possession of the property. The procedural schedule also sets various dates for parties to file testimony and witness information.

Persons with disabilities who will require assistive services or devices to observe or participate in the public hearing shall contact the IUB’s Customer Service staff at (515) 725-7300 at least five business days in advance of the hearing to request appropriate arrangements.

Documents regarding the proposed NuStar pipeline project are available for review in the IUB’s electronic filing system under Docket No. HLP-2021-0002.