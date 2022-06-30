Life Elements Jumps In, Feet First, With New Cooling CBD Foot Soak
Life Elements has put their finest feet forward in taking self-care to the next level with the launch of their new Cooling CBD Foot Soak.
We truly believe our Cooling CBD Foot Soak is a winner!”ATASCADERO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Elements has put their finest feet forward in taking self-care to the next level with the launch of their new Cooling CBD Foot Soak. The Life Elements Cooling CBD Foot Soak joins the company’s award-winning wellness family of nature-based topicals with premium formulations created for their health advantages…good for people and the planet.
Life Elements Cooling CBD Foot Soak taps into the ancient principles of reflexology with the belief that our biological systems are connected to the feet. That means that pounding the pavement every day not only puts a great amount of stress on our feet, but on our bodies’ overall well-being. Studies show that foot soaks have health benefits including stress and inflammation reduction, increased circulation, enhanced body energy levels and better sleep.
Infused with clean-sourced ingredients including organic and water-soluble Hemp CBD, Magnesium, Menthol, and Eucalyptus, the Life Elements Cooling CBD Foot Soak offers the ultimate relief with a soothing and refreshing spa-like experience. Imagine marinating in style by dipping those tootsies or sore ankles into cool water with the scent of eucalyptus and subtle minty menthol, reminiscent of a crisp stream in the heart of a eucalyptus grove.
Martha Van Inwegan, President and Founder, of Life Elements is thrilled with this product’s momentum, stating, “Our bodies are starved for Magnesium and its health benefits, so adding menthol, I knew I could create one of the best foot soaks on the market with a cooling effect to soothe and relax the feet. Our team has been testing the products with a focused group for the last few months and the feedback is beyond spectacular. We truly believe our Cooling CBD Foot Soak is a winner!”
The Life Elements Cooling CBD Foot Soak may be purchased at www.lifeelements.com and retails for $12.00. For further information or to receive verified media samples, contact our team at hello@lifeelements.com or phone 805-460-4102.
