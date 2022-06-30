SDDOT Encouraging Public Participation in Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) Meetings

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, June 30, 2022

Levi Briggs, STIP Coordinator, 605-773-3590

PIERRE, S.D. The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will offer in-person and virtual public presentations for the Tentative 2023-2026 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). Four presentations will be offered at locations across the state during the month of July. In addition to the in-person meetings, SDDOT will also offer a virtual option for interested participants for each of the four public meetings.

“We are excited to invite members of the public to engage with our staff in whatever format works best for them; face-to-face or virtually,” said Joel Jundt, Transportation Secretary. “Our STIP meetings offer community members across the state the chance to actively participate in planning the future of our transportation system in South Dakota.”

The STIP is a four-year program listing projects developed through the coordinated efforts of the Department of Transportation, Transportation Commission, state and federal agencies, local and tribal governments, metropolitan planning organizations, public agencies, transportation providers, citizens, and other interested parties. The program identifies highway and intermodal improvements to preserve, renovate, and enhance South Dakota's transportation system. Find virtual meeting links and call-in information for each of the four STIP meetings on the SDDDOT website at: https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/planning/tentative-statewide-transportation-improvement-program-stip

Following are the locations, dates, and times for each of the Tentative 2023-2026 STIP meetings.

Pierre Region Meeting:

July 7, 2022 – Pierre at the Ramkota Hotel, 920 W. Sioux Ave., 7 p.m. CDT

Pierre Region generally includes: Bennett, Corson, Campbell, Dewey, Haakon, Hughes, Jackson, Jones, Lyman, Mellette, Potter, Stanley, Sully, Todd, Tripp, Walworth, Ziebach Counties.

Aberdeen Region Meeting:

July 12, 2022 – Aberdeen at the AmericInn, 301 Centennial St. S., 7 p.m. CDT

Aberdeen Region generally includes: Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Edmunds, Faulk, Grant, Hamlin, Hyde, Hand, Kingsbury, Marshall, McPherson, Roberts, Spink Counties.

Mitchell Region Meeting:

July 13, 2022 – Mitchell at the Highland Conference Center, 2000 Highland Way, 7 p.m. CDT

Mitchell Region generally includes: Aurora, Bon Homme, Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix, Clay, Davison, Douglas, Gregory, Hanson, Hutchinson, Jerauld, Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Miner, Minnehaha, Moody, Sanborn, Turner, Union, Yankton Counties.

Rapid City Region Meeting:

July 14, 2022 – Rapid City at the Ramkota Hotel, 2111 N LaCrosse St., 7 p.m. MDT

Rapid City Region generally includes: Butte, Custer, Fall River, Harding, Lawrence, Meade, Oglala Lakota, Perkins, Pennington Counties.

Each meeting is planned to be recorded and posted when available.

For complete information about the tentative STIP, including maps and reports by region, please view the SDDOT website at: https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/planning/tentative-statewide-transportation-improvement-program-stip.

The SDDOT begins the yearly update of the STIP in mid-April, however, public input is welcome year-round. If you have any suggestions you would like to offer concerning improvements to the state's transportation system, please direct them to Levi Briggs, STIP Coordinator at 605-773-3590.

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

