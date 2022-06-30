Troopers Make Arrest in Road Rage Incident

June 30, 2022

On Wednesday, June 29th at approximately 6:20 pm, troopers from the Bel Air Barrack responded to the report of a road rage incident in the area of Pulaski Highway and Long Bar Harbor Road during which a handgun was pointed at the victim. The victim told troopers a white Honda CRV was stopped in a travel lane on Pulaski Highway prior to Long Bar Harbor Road. The victim honked his horn and the CRV still did not move. He then walked up to the driver’s door to check on the driver as they seemed unresponsive. When the victim looked in the vehicle, the driver was pointing a handgun at the victim. The suspect then fled. Troopers were able to locate the suspect and conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle on southbound I-95 south of Rt. 24. As the suspect opened his door and exited the vehicle, troopers observed a pistol magazine in the door pocket. The suspect, identified as Ronald McKnight 2nd, 29 years old from Pikesville, told troopers there was a pistol in the vehicle. McKnight was arrested and charged with 1st and 2nd Degree Assault and weapons violations.