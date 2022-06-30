ATELIER de Hoteles announces its exclusive Butler Service aligned to its Barefoot Luxury® concept

This service is enhanced by the innovative concept of Signature Upscale Minibar in Mexico's all-inclusive luxury hospitality industry.

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATELIER de Hoteles reaffirms its leadership in the hospitality industry with the launch of its innovative Butler Service, aligned with its Barefoot Luxury® concept, and its continued commitment to offer unique vacation experiences.

This Butler Service is part of the all-inclusive luxury complex ATELIER · ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres, for guest staying in selected INSPIRA Suites categories.

"At ATELIER de Hoteles we are aware that our guests are becoming more sophisticated and demanding, therefore, aligned with our Handcrafted Hospitality® and Addictive Service® pillars, and our Barefoot Luxury® concept, we have combined avant-garde elements, refined details and spectacular surroundings, which place us as international references in the Mexican luxury hospitality industry.", said Vicente Madrigal, Commercial Director of ATELIER de Hoteles.

With the Butler Service every need is anticipated and allows the guest to experience the hospitality of the ATELIER · ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres butlers with services such as:

• Arranging an agenda with reservations and activities in and outside the resort

• Priority reservation handling for sessions at NUUP® Spa Playa Mujeres, including dining establishments like María Dolores by Edgar Núñez, as well as for tours and excursions

• Last-minute laundry and dry-cleaning needs so your clients for any event

• Notes with preferences for future visits, which include customized services

• In-suite aromatherapy

• And many more which can be found at www.atelierdehoteles.com

Furthermore, and following the goal of exceeding the expectations of every guest, ATELIER · ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres has introduced the innovative concept called Signature Upscale Minibar in all suite categories.

The Signature Upscale Minibar includes gourmet snacks as well as premium and top-shelf liquors such as Mexican wine from recognized labels, tequila, whisky, vodka, rum, cognac, and gin.

Additionally, in some suite categories, the Signature Upscale Minibar can be personalized with the guest’s favorite drinks and snacks through the Butler Service.

Mascia Nadin, Operations Director of ATELIER de Hoteles added, “The guests of ATELIER · ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres deserve to be pampered in every way like nowhere else, which is why we have created and implemented our Butler Service and the Signature Upscale Minibar. At ATELIER de Hoteles, our Barefoot Luxury® concept is the distinctive value that make travelers experience a truly unique vacation, which is why they come back and prefer us."

About Us:

ATELIER de Hoteles is an innovative and bold Mexican hotel group founded in 2015, inspired by a high-end focus on contemporary Mexican art as the central element and a driving force of the concepts that include strategy, passion, and commitment. ATELIER de Hoteles’ four brands, ATELIER, ESTUDIO, ÓLEO, and MET, offer Barefoot Luxury® experiences that are accompanied by the highest standards of service at their properties which are in the Cancun Hotel Zone, and Cancun´s Playa Mujeres. Other beach properties and urban locations are currently on the way.