Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,039 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,885 in the last 365 days.

MOCERI’S SENIOR LIVING COMMUNITY CELEBRATES ITS 3RD ANNIVERSARY

Guests enjoying the clubhouse at the Blossom Celebration

The Blossom Ridge clubhouse welcomed residents and guests to enjoy music, and memories indulging in delicious food to celebrate our 3rd Anniversary.

Resort-Style Amenities at Blossom Ridge, outdoor pool

Blossom residents benefit from resort-style amenities that encompass bocce ball, pickleball, in-door & outdoor pools, a full-service salon & spa, along with daily gourmet meals.

Moceri Family Photo

Four generations with a vision. Left to right: Front- Dominic S. Moceri, Founder – Mario Moceri, Partner-Asset Manager. Back: Frank Moceri, Partner-Construction/Development, Frances Moceri, Founding Partner, and Dominic J. Moceri, Partner-Finance/Acqui

Blossom Ridge celebrated their 3rd Anniversary today at an open house celebration with residents, families, team members & guests.

Blossom Ridge is blooming with activity and enrichment! Our residents are engaged daily in resident clubs, art classes, wellness programs, or visiting with friends.”
— Mike Dyki
ROCHESTER, MI, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blossom Ridge, Inspired Senior Living community for Active Adult, Independent Living & Assisted Living, celebrated the opening of the 44-acre luxury living campus in June of 2019. Right from the inception, the residents received an inspirational level of service beyond compare, in addition to the World-Class Resort-Style amenities. The professional team at Blossom Ridge hasn’t wavered, actually, it's quite the opposite. “Our caring team of professionals is dedicated and compassionate about senior care, Jamie Smith, Blossom Sales Director states. We love what we do.”

Over the last 3 years, the community has flourished; The Blossom Ridge team focuses daily on keeping residents connected and engaged with their neighbors, community, and families. The campus is highlighted by Andiamo-inspired dining experiences; an elegant full-service salon and spa by Petals; an outdoor and indoor pool for aqua aerobics, outdoor walking paths, pickle ball, and bocce ball courts; state-of-the-art fitness studios for exercise, yoga, and movement classes; an expansive art studio, library & performance studio to complete the full resident activity calendar.

“Blossom Ridge is blooming with activity and enrichment,” states Mike Dyki Executive Director of the Blossom Collection. “Our residents are engaged daily in resident clubs, art classes, wellness programs, or visiting with friends.”

Blossom Ridge celebrated their 3rd Anniversary today at an open house celebration with residents, families, team members & guests. All enjoyed a beautiful afternoon of music, shared memories, and delicious food prepared by the on-site culinary team.

Moceri continues to transform the luxury senior living experience with the opening of a second community in September 2020. The sister campus, Blossom Springs, meets the growing need for Assisted Living & Memory Care support and is located just 1 mile north of Ridge. The combination of the two campuses creates a seamless transition for the changing needs of our aging residents.

For more information about Moceri and The Blossom Collection, visit MoceriSeniorLiving.com.

Diane Calleja
Moceri Companies
+1 248-209-3666
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

MOCERI’S SENIOR LIVING COMMUNITY CELEBRATES ITS 3RD ANNIVERSARY

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.