MOCERI’S SENIOR LIVING COMMUNITY CELEBRATES ITS 3RD ANNIVERSARY
The Blossom Ridge clubhouse welcomed residents and guests to enjoy music, and memories indulging in delicious food to celebrate our 3rd Anniversary.
Blossom residents benefit from resort-style amenities that encompass bocce ball, pickleball, in-door & outdoor pools, a full-service salon & spa, along with daily gourmet meals.
Over the last 3 years, the community has flourished; The Blossom Ridge team focuses daily on keeping residents connected and engaged with their neighbors, community, and families. The campus is highlighted by Andiamo-inspired dining experiences; an elegant full-service salon and spa by Petals; an outdoor and indoor pool for aqua aerobics, outdoor walking paths, pickle ball, and bocce ball courts; state-of-the-art fitness studios for exercise, yoga, and movement classes; an expansive art studio, library & performance studio to complete the full resident activity calendar.
“Blossom Ridge is blooming with activity and enrichment,” states Mike Dyki Executive Director of the Blossom Collection. “Our residents are engaged daily in resident clubs, art classes, wellness programs, or visiting with friends.”
Blossom Ridge celebrated their 3rd Anniversary today at an open house celebration with residents, families, team members & guests. All enjoyed a beautiful afternoon of music, shared memories, and delicious food prepared by the on-site culinary team.
Moceri continues to transform the luxury senior living experience with the opening of a second community in September 2020. The sister campus, Blossom Springs, meets the growing need for Assisted Living & Memory Care support and is located just 1 mile north of Ridge. The combination of the two campuses creates a seamless transition for the changing needs of our aging residents.
