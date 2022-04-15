Submit Release
Middle School Musicians Share Their Talents Bringing Generations Together

Oakland Christian School Middle School Orchestra performing at Blossom Ridge, Inspired Senior Living under the direction of Allison Rhoades, OC Orchestra Teacher.

Oakland Christian School Students visit Blossom Ridge, Independent and Assisted Living community to entertain the residents with their musical talents bringing generations together.

Oakland Christian Middle School Students entertaining the Seniors at Blossom Ridge Independent & Assisted Living community in Rochester, MI.

Blossom Ridge Seniors Enjoyed a Special Performance from Local Middle School Students

ROCHESTER, MI, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The residents of Blossom Ridge, Inspired Senior Living community, enjoyed a special performance on Tuesday, April 12th from the Middle School Choir and Orchestra students at Oakland Christian School. The school is a K-12 private Christian institution based in Auburn Hills for over 50 years. Known for its strong fine arts, academics and athletics, the school's mission is "Equipping students to fulfill their unique God-given purpose."

The Student Choir, under the direction of Heather Smith, performed four selections including "Seasons of Love" from the musical Rent and Happy Together, the 1967 hit by The Turtles, for an attentive audience of seniors and staff. The Orchestra students performed small ensemble selections that were prepared for the Michigan Band and Orchestra Association's Solo and Ensemble Festival to be held later this month.

“OC is planning on more opportunities to connect and unite our community from one generation to the next.”, stated Allison Rhoades, OC Orchestra Teacher. “The next performance will be on Wednesday May 12th, when the OCS High School Orchestra students perform at Blossom Ridge from selections by Elvis, Sinatra, John Legend, Broadway and more.”

A Blossom resident, Maida Dresbach, expressed afterwards, “This performance was absolutely wonderful, and I can’t wait to have them back!”

Inspiring opportunities like this, are enjoyed immensely by the residents of the Blossom Collection. “The collaboration between Blossom Collection and Oakland Christian School, will build life lessons of compassion and understanding. I envision that OC students will benefit just as much from our residents, as our residents do from the students.” commented Dominic J. Moceri, Partner at Moceri Companies.

Blossom Ridge is a vibrant, neighborhood of active adults located in the Greater Rochester Area of Northern Oakland County. It has created inspirational senior lifestyles, that are involved with the surrounding communities and youth. It truly is a family environment where the youth of today is welcomed, allowing for generations to join together to learn and grow from one another.

For more information about Moceri and The Blossom Collection, visit MoceriSeniorLiving.com.

For more information about Oakland Christian School, visit www.oaklandchristian.com

