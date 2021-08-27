Recognition for "Care Beyond Compare”
Blossom Springs nurturing, compassionate caregivers provide round-the-clock care, offering residents and guests the same accessibility, safety and stability as administered with in-home care.
Blossom Springs allows residents the freedom to age in place surrounded by the same beautifully crafted living spaces and resort-worthy amenities that define the Blossom Collection.
Blossom Springs Assisted Living & Memory Care Residences received a nomination for Community of the Year, by Next Steps 4 Seniors Foundation.OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, MI, USA, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blossom Springs Assisted Living & Memory Care residences opened in November 2020, as the second community in the Blossom Collection of Inspired Senior Living by Moceri. The Next Steps 4 Seniors Foundation, a local senior resource organization that assists seniors in need of proper housing and care, has graciously nominated Blossom Springs as “Community of the Year”. This award recognition celebrates the very best senior communities in Northern Oakland Counties. We are honored that Blossom Springs was nominated for its innovative approach to personalized care for seniors in our area.
“Blossom Springs allows residents the freedom to age in place as their health needs change without leaving the community, their friends or the staff they have come to know,” said Mario Moceri, Moceri Companies partner. “We want to ensure our residents have the same accessibility, safety and stability as administered with in-home care”. The team of compassionate professionals deliver unprecedented experiences by promoting independence, dignity, and vitality of our residents and their families. We manage the care so families can focus on the moments that matter.
The 56-residence community is a blending of beautifully crafted living spaces and premium amenities. On-site conveniences include a fitness center with a private physical therapy room; salon; library; activity rooms; public gathering spaces; dining inspired by Andiamo serving fresh, balanced, dietician approved meals; private dining for family gatherings and a theater/chapel. The community features tranquil courtyards, interior gardens, secure walking paths, covered porches, and a sunroom for residents to freely explore in a safe, comfortably environment. “By design, Blossom Spring is a drastic departure from what most people think of when senior living comes to mind. The Springs campus is awe-inspiring, but our care is beyond compare.” commented Moceri Companies partner Dominic J. Moceri.
Blossom Springs provides Assisted Living, Memory Care & Short-Term Respite Care for seniors in a secured, resort-quality environment with person centered care. We welcome you to tour our campus and discover the reason Next Steps 4 Seniors Foundation nominated Blossom Springs for Community of the Year.
Additional information is available at 248-601-0505 or MoceriBlossomSprings.com
