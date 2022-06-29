Senate Bill 1302 Printer's Number 1835

PENNSYLVANIA, June 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 1835

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1302

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY KANE, KEARNEY, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, CAPPELLETTI,

SANTARSIERO AND COSTA, JUNE 29, 2022

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JUNE 29, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in firearms and other dangerous

articles, providing for identification required for purchase

of firearm ammunition.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 6129. Identification required for purchase of firearm

ammunition.

(a) Identification.--Except as provided under subsection

(b), no person may sell or deliver firearm ammunition to a

purchaser or transferee unless the purchaser or transferee

presents an official form of photographic identification,

including, but not limited to, a driver's license, official

Pennsylvania photo identification card or official government

photo identification card.

(b) Exception.--An individual who is a member of a

recognized religious sect or community whose tenets forbid or

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19