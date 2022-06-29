Senate Bill 225 Printer's Number 1837
PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 453, 948, 1809
PRINTER'S NO. 1837
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
225
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, MARTIN, J. WARD, MENSCH, COLLETT,
MUTH, KANE, STEFANO, AUMENT, CAPPELLETTI, BAKER, BROOKS,
BOSCOLA, HUTCHINSON, SABATINA, TOMLINSON, LAUGHLIN,
MASTRIANO, SANTARSIERO, KEARNEY, SCHWANK, DUSH, COMITTA,
FLYNN, L. WILLIAMS AND DILLON, MARCH 18, 2021
AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, JUNE 29, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An
act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and
consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of
insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and
protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds
associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and
fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and
supervision of insurance carried by such companies,
associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by
the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and
repealing existing laws," in quality health care
accountability and protection, further providing for
definitions, for responsibilities of managed care plans, for
financial incentives prohibition, for medical gag clause
prohibition, for emergency services, for continuity of care,
providing for medication assisted treatment, further
providing for procedures, for confidentiality, for required
disclosure, providing for medical policy and clinical review
criteria adopted by insurer, MCO or contractor, further
providing for internal complaint process, for appeal of
complaint, for complaint resolution, for certification, for
operational standards, providing for step therapy
considerations, for prior authorization review and for
provider portal, further providing for internal grievances
process, for records, for external grievance process, for
prompt payment of claims, for health care provider and
managed care plan, for departmental powers and duties, for
penalties and sanctions, for compliance with National
Accrediting Standards; and making editorial changes.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
