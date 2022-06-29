Senate Bill 1303 Printer's Number 1836

PENNSYLVANIA, June 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 1836

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1303

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, COLLETT, BREWSTER, COMITTA, FONTANA,

COSTA, KEARNEY AND CAPPELLETTI, JUNE 29, 2022

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

JUNE 29, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in Commonwealth services, establishing

the Disaster Emergency Fund.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 35 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 7307.1. Disaster Emergency Fund.

(a) Establishment.--A restricted revenue account is

established within the State Treasury to be known as the

Disaster Emergency Fund. Any funds appropriated, deposited or

transferred to the fund, including interest earned on money in

the fund, shall not lapse.

(b) Use of fund money.--Money in the fund shall be used to

assist with disaster emergencies declared by the Governor or

nonfederally declared disaster emergencies in accordance with

the standards and guidelines adopted by the agency. The agency

shall submit a notice of the standards and guidelines to the

