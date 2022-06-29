Senate Bill 1303 Printer's Number 1836
PENNSYLVANIA, June 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 1836
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1303
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, COLLETT, BREWSTER, COMITTA, FONTANA,
COSTA, KEARNEY AND CAPPELLETTI, JUNE 29, 2022
REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,
JUNE 29, 2022
AN ACT
Amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in Commonwealth services, establishing
the Disaster Emergency Fund.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 35 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 7307.1. Disaster Emergency Fund.
(a) Establishment.--A restricted revenue account is
established within the State Treasury to be known as the
Disaster Emergency Fund. Any funds appropriated, deposited or
transferred to the fund, including interest earned on money in
the fund, shall not lapse.
(b) Use of fund money.--Money in the fund shall be used to
assist with disaster emergencies declared by the Governor or
nonfederally declared disaster emergencies in accordance with
the standards and guidelines adopted by the agency. The agency
shall submit a notice of the standards and guidelines to the
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18