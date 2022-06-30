Gausium Unveils Delivery X1 Pro — A Massive Improvement in User Experience and Human-Robot Interaction
Gausium Delivery X1 Pro, an advanced indoor delivery robot, highlighting a large 10-inch display, smart load-sensing trays and customer attraction capabilities.SHANGHAI, CHINA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gausium (alias “Gaussian Robotics”) today introduced Delivery X1 Pro—the most pro autonomous delivery robot in its lineup. Redesigned inside and out, the robot has a massive improvement in user interface and human-robot interaction, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in a food delivery robot.
A Great Leap in User Experience and Human-Robot Interaction
Delivery X1 Pro features a larger touchscreen of 10 inches to provide better graphics performance and optimal user experience. The serving trays of X1 Pro are equipped with weight sensors and LED indicator lights that perceive and signal load status. The robot will automatically leave for next delivery tasks when the load is emptied so that the customers or users will not need to do any extra command after taking off the food or cargo. In addition, X1 Pro offers a customized feature for customer attraction. With an optional AI camera, the robot can realize human detection and proactively interact with people to help attract more traffic to the businesses. These technologies simplify the delivery process and increase the interactivity between the users and the robot.
Other Technological Advantages
Hassle-free Deployment
The X1 series delivery robots are easy to use and set up. The robot features “marker-less deployment” that does not require any location tag (QR code) to assist with positioning. It spares the hassle of placing location tags on the ceilings and saves about 75% deployment time. This is attributed to Gausium’s novel localization solutions based on the coupling between LiDAR and upward-facing cameras.
Unlike the navigation solutions of most food delivery robots that are either laser-based or vision-based, the navigation algorithms of the X1 series are driven by a sensor-fusion of LiDAR and 3D depth cameras, which offers higher accuracy of positioning and better environmental perception as well as automatic map updating capability.
Amazing Stability
Gausium’s X1 series delivery robots adopt an automotive-level independent suspension chassis for best shock mitigation effect, creating stable and spill-proof delivery of drinks or liquid dishes. This, coupled with its smart obstacle avoidance capabilities, guarantees a smooth and care-free delivery process.
Multi-robot Collaboration
Backed by the Gausium Cloud Platform, Delivery X1 Pro can achieve multi-robot intercommunication and cooperation for task scheduling and service dispatch. The food delivery robots can work collaboratively to increase the productivity when serving large sites or during peak hours.
About Gausium X series
The Gausium X series is a product line dedicated to autonomous indoor delivery. The X series delivery robots are designed to provide cost-effective smart delivery solutions for the hospitality industry where labor shortage and increasing labor costs are of top challenges. These delivery robots can be widely applied in a multitude of scenarios, including restaurants, hotels, cafes, hospitals and workspaces to help people deliver different kinds of cargo efficiently and precisely.
