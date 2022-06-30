Cultured Meat Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 19% Through 2026

Cultured Meat Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Cultured Meat Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the cultured meat market size is expected to grow from $127.67 million in 2021 to $158.95 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.5%. The global cultured meat market size is expected to grow to $319.67 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.1%. The increasing consumption of meat across the globe is contributing to the growth of the cultured meat market.

The cultured meat market consists of sales of lab-grown meat products by entities (organization, partnerships, and sole traders) that produce meat created in culture using different tissue of animals and bio-engineered techniques. Cultured meat is also known as clean meat or in vitro meat and acts as a healthier alternative to conventional animal meat. The cultured meat is grown in a laboratory using animal stem cells or also called building block cells. These cells are soaked in liquid containing nutrients to help them duplicate and then transferred to the bioreactor, where the meat is grown.

Global Cultured Meat Market Trends

Meat made from 3D printed cells is gaining popularity among meat production companies to create precise digitally printed structures. 3D printed cultured meat has evolved in recent months to develop 3D printed hybrid cells and plant-based meats.

Global Cultured Meat Market Segments

The global cultured meat market is segmented:

By Type: Poultry, Beef, Seafood, Pork, Duck

By Application: Nuggets, Sausages, Burgers, Hot Dogs, Meatballs, Others

By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets, Food and Drink Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Others

By End-User: Household, Food Services

By Geography: The global cultured meat market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Cultured Meat Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cultured meat global market overviews, cultured meat market analysis and forecasts market size and cultured meat global market growth, cultured meat global market share, cultured meat global market segments and geographies, cultured meat global market players, cultured meat global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The cultured meat global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Cultured Meat Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Memphis Meats, MosaMeat, SuperMeat, Integriculture Inc., Aleph Farms, Finless Foods, Mission Barns, Lab Farm Foods, Future Meat Technologies, Avant Meats Company, Biofood Systems, Meatable, Redefine Meat, Vow Foods, and Modern Meadow.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

