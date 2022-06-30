Arthroscopy Devices and Equipment Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Arthroscopy Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the arthroscopy devices and equipment market size is expected to grow from $3.78 billion in 2021 to $4.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The global arthroscopy device market size is expected to grow to $6.09 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.7%.

The arthroscopy devices and equipment market consist of sales of arthroscopy devices and equipment and related services. Arthroscopy devices are used in arthroscopy procedures (a minimally invasive procedure) for the diagnosis and treatment of joint problems such as torn cartilage, ACL, and sports-related injuries conducted on hip, knee, shoulder, spine, ankle, wrist, and elbow.

Global Arthroscopy Devices and Equipment Market Trends

The arthroscopy device and equipment industry is witnessing a rise in mergers and acquisition activity. Major companies in the arthroscopy device market strategically acquired start-ups and mid-sized companies to broaden their products and services.

Global Arthroscopy Devices and Equipment Market Segments

The global arthroscopy devices and equipment market is segmented:

By Product: Arthroscopes, Arthroscopy Shavers, Arthroscopy Fluid Management System, Arthroscopy Radiofrequency System, Arthroscopy Visualization System, Arthroscopy Implants

By Application: Knee Arthroscopy, Hip Arthroscopy, Spine Arthroscopy, Foot and Ankle Arthroscopy, Shoulder and Elbow Arthroscopy, Others

By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Care, Trauma Centers

By Geography: The global arthroscopy devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Arthroscopy Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides arthroscopy devices and equipment market overviews, arthroscopy devices and equipment market analysis and forecasts market size and arthroscopy devices and equipment market growth, arthroscopy devices and equipment market share, arthroscopy devices and equipment market segments and geographies, arthroscopy devices and equipment market players, arthroscopy devices and equipment market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Arthroscopy Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Arthrex Inc., Smith & Nephew, ConMed Corporation, Stryker, Medtronic, Karl Storz SE & CO. KG, ArthroCare, Richard Wolf Gmbh, Karl Storz SE & CO. KG, and DePuy Synthes Companies.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

