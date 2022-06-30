Berlin Barracks / DUI #4 and DLS

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3003719

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: Berlin Barracks                  

CONTACT #: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME:  06/29/22 16:29 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Center Fayston Rd, Fayston

VIOLATION: DUI#4 & DLS

 

ACCUSED: Brian Ploof

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a single vehicle crash into a ditch. Troopers with the assistance of a Warden with VT Fish and Wildlife located the male operator who had left the scene of the crash on foot. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Brian Ploof for suspicion of DUI. Ploof was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Ploof is being charged with DUI#4, and Driving with a criminally suspended license and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 06/30/22.

 

COURT ACTION:  Yes

COURT DATE / TIME:   06/30/22  @ 12:30 hours

COURT:  Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED: No

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: N/A

            

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

