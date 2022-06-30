Berlin Barracks / DUI #4 and DLS
CASE#: 22A3003719
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT #: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/29/22 16:29 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Center Fayston Rd, Fayston
VIOLATION: DUI#4 & DLS
ACCUSED: Brian Ploof
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a single vehicle crash into a ditch. Troopers with the assistance of a Warden with VT Fish and Wildlife located the male operator who had left the scene of the crash on foot. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Brian Ploof for suspicion of DUI. Ploof was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Ploof is being charged with DUI#4, and Driving with a criminally suspended license and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 06/30/22.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE / TIME: 06/30/22 @ 12:30 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED: No
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: N/A
