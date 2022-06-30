From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at approximately 6:58 p.m. the Clinton Police Department responded to a home on Elwood Drive in Clinton for a report of a drowning. A one-year-old child, who lived at the home was found by his mother outside the home in a plastic tote that had water in it. The boy’s mother discovered her son after being alerted by another child. A Clinton Police Officer and rescue crews arrived and performed life saving measures. The child was transported to a local hospital and later flown to Maine Medical Center by LifeFlight where he is in critical condition. Maine State Police Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

