Memory Forest Expands into the Southeast with Greenhaven Memorial Gardens
Cemeteries may soon look like nature preserves, Greenhaven Memorial Gardens becomes the next Memory Forest.
We’re excited that Greenhaven Memorial Gardens now provides a great option for families in the southeast.”GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, USA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Memory Forest®, a new type of cemetery where a memory tree, flower, or shrub can be planted and cared for as it grows from a Living Urn containing a loved one's cremated remains and where ashes can be scattered or buried at a beautiful setting, is excited to announce that its parent company, Biolife, LLC, has reached agreement with Greenhaven Memorial Gardens in Elgin, South Carolina, to serve as the first Memory Forest location in the southeast.
— Mark Brewer
Mark Brewer, Biolife’s President, commented, “We’ve been exploring various opportunities to expand into the southeast part of the country over the past year and we believe Greenhaven Memorial Gardens is a perfect location for families to honor their loved ones with living memorials. Families reach out to us daily who love the idea of a memorial in nature, but don’t have a special place in mind to either have a tree memorial or bury or scatter a loved one’s ashes - they want a permanent site where they can do this. We’re excited that Greenhaven Memorial Gardens now provides a great option for families in the southeast.”
Brewer continues, “People are taking a fresh look at how they want to be memorialized after they pass. If the over 75 million baby boomers who will reach their average life expectancy over the next 25 years choose burial, they will take up over 130 square miles of land, which is the size of Atlanta. Fortunately for our future generations, more than half of Americans who pass are now choosing cremation instead of burial and electing not to take up space in a cemetery. With Memory Forest, The Living Urn, along with Greenhaven and our many other Memory Forest locations nationwide, we’re helping aid this movement and providing an uplifting option - everything a person needs to have a tree grown with their cremated remains. We’re giving people the ability to give back after they pass and also create a living memorial at a place of their choosing – we think that’s a beautiful thing.”
Owner of Greenhaven Memorial Gardens, Heather Leigh, added, “We are excited to offer living memorials as the only hybrid cemetery in the state of South Carolina. Our designated Memory Forest is a unique preservation area consisting of a wooded and meadow area bordered by memorial trees selected by families. We also have a special area designed for families who have their pets buried with them. When a family commits The Living Urn to the earth, they gain the legacy of a permanent final resting place and the assurance that it will enrich the natural habitat in perpetuity."
To learn more about Greenhaven Memorial Gardens, or to find a Memory Forest® location near you, visit MemoryForest.org
About Memory Forest®
Memory Forest™ is committed to replacing tombstones with plants, and cemeteries with nature. Alongside The Living Urn®, its exclusive partnerships with leading cemeteries and memorial gardens throughout the U.S. are changing the way people honor their loved ones. Utilizing The Living Urn®, America's leading bio urn and planting system, Memory Forest® provides families with beautiful, tranquil resting places to scatter ashes or have a memory tree planted and cared for. To learn more, visit MemoryForest.org and TheLivingUrn.com
About Greenhaven Memorial Gardens
Greenhaven Memorial Gardens & Life Tribute Center is a locally owned, community-centered, perpetual care cemetery nestled among the pines and gently rolling hills of Elgin, South Carolina, just beyond the Greater Columbia Metropolitan area. Greenhaven is the only hybrid cemetery in the state of South Carolina that offers unique burial and memorial options for our families to select from. We invite you to visit our cemetery and see the splendor and beauty of Greenhaven, dedicated to our community and helping families leave a lasting legacy of stewardship and sustainability.
