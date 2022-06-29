Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 29, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, June 29 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 29, 2022

Convened at 11 A.M.

Recessed at 6:00 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Greg Rothman.

Communications Received

The Speaker acknowledged receipt of a letter from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding an Actuarial Note for Senate Bill 1251, Printer’s Number 1710.

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bill from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 2420

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 1780

HB 1868

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bills numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

SB 563

SB 1236

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 2420

SB 155

SB 563

SB 573

SB 861

SB 1186

SB 1236

Bills Referred

HB 2712 Commerce

HB 2727 Professional Licensure

Bills Recommitted

HB 2331 To Appropriations

SB 814 To Appropriations

SB 904 To Appropriations

SB 905 To Appropriations

SB 1179 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 1813 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2619 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2667 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2702 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 635 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 818 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1094 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2331 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 38

HB 1641

HB 1830

SB 1093

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

HB 38

HB 1641

HB 1830

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 212 A Resolution establishing a legislative task force on intellectual disabilities, developmental disabilities and autism and directing the Joint State Government Commission to study the impact of this Commonwealth's current delivery of services to individuals with intellectual disabilities, developmental disabilities and autism and to report its findings and recommendations to the House of Representatives. A05255 (FARRY) 200 – 0 173 – 27 HR 213 A Resolution urging the Congress of the United States to fund measures to protect the power grid of the United States from electromagnetic pulse attacks and solar flare incidents. 165 – 35 HR 216 A Resolution establishing, authorizing and empowering the Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order to investigate, review and make findings and recommendations concerning rising rates of crime, law enforcement and the enforcement of crime victim rights. A05217 (ZABEL) 89 – 111 (Failed) 114 – 86

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives is in recess.