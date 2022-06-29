Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 29, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, June 29 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 29, 2022
Convened at 11 A.M.
Recessed at 6:00 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Greg Rothman.
Communications Received
The Speaker acknowledged receipt of a letter from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding an Actuarial Note for Senate Bill 1251, Printer’s Number 1710.
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bill from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 2420
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 1780
HB 1868
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bills numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
SB 563
SB 1236
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 2420
SB 155
SB 563
SB 573
SB 861
SB 1186
SB 1236
Bills Referred
HB 2712 Commerce
HB 2727 Professional Licensure
Bills Recommitted
HB 2331 To Appropriations
SB 814 To Appropriations
SB 904 To Appropriations
SB 905 To Appropriations
SB 1179 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 1813 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2619 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2667 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2702 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 635 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 818 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1094 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2331 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 1641
HB 1830
SB 1093
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HB 38
HB 1641
HB 1830
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution establishing a legislative task force on intellectual disabilities, developmental disabilities and autism and directing the Joint State Government Commission to study the impact of this Commonwealth's current delivery of services to individuals with intellectual disabilities, developmental disabilities and autism and to report its findings and recommendations to the House of Representatives.
200 – 0
173 – 27
A Resolution urging the Congress of the United States to fund measures to protect the power grid of the United States from electromagnetic pulse attacks and solar flare incidents.
165 – 35
A Resolution establishing, authorizing and empowering the Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order to investigate, review and make findings and recommendations concerning rising rates of crime, law enforcement and the enforcement of crime victim rights.
89 – 111 (Failed)
114 – 86
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives is in recess.