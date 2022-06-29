Submit Release
Visit of Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Second Minister for Education Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman to the Republic of the Philippines, 29 to 30 June 2022

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Second Minister for Education Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman will visit the Republic of the Philippines from 29 to 30 June 2022 as the Special Envoy of President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to attend the inauguration ceremony of President-elect of the Republic of the Philippines, Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr.

Minister Maliki will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
29 JUNE 2022

