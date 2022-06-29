Top Box Foods - Louisiana sells fresh, high quality food available at affordable prices, particularly to those without access to nutritious eating options.

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, USA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Diabetes Management Platform LLENA (AI) Health Solutions Inc partners with Top Box Foods Louisiana

Top Box Market is now on the LLENA (AI) app, shop affordable healthy groceries from Top Box Foods on LLENA (AI)’s platform

LLENA (AI) Health Solutions Inc. today has announced a partnership with non-profit community-based organization, Top Box Foods to provide affordable healthy groceries to food-insecure neighborhoods in Louisiana. Get Top Box Foods fresh and nutritious groceries on the LLENA (AI) app.

“As an organization focused on exploring innovative solutions for improved access to healthy foods, we are thrilled to be partnering with LLENA. Their technology provides an exciting new opportunity for Top Box to bring nutritious foods directly to folks who need it most, especially those who may be struggling with diabetes and diabetic related conditions." -Connor DeLoach, Top Box Foods Executive Director

“We have found the perfect partner with Top Box Foods. We value the Power of healthy, home delivered groceries, making healthy food accessible and affordable in Louisiana, continuing our efforts to fight food deserts and food insecurities for our most vulnerable communities.” - Charlotta Carter, LLENA (AI) Founder

LLENA (AI) Health Solutions Inc.

Learn to Love Eating Nutritiously Always, LLENA (AI) Health Solutions Inc. is a digital diabetes management platform with personalized recommendations powered by proprietary artificial intelligence. https://llenafood.life

iOS https://apps.apple.com/us/app/llena/id1488145138

Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.llenaai&pcampaignid=pcampaignidMKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1

Top Box Foods Louisiana

Top Box Foods - Louisiana sells fresh, high quality food available at affordable prices, particularly to those without access to nutritious eating options. https://top-box-foods-local.myshopify.com/

Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center

Southern University Agricultural Research & Extension Center Linking Citizens of Louisiana with Opportunities for Success. The SUAREC provides service to the citizens of Louisiana in a manner that is useful in addressing their scientific, technological, social, economic and cultural needs in order to enhance their overall quality of life. Visit: https://www.suagcenter.com/

