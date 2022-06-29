Hire 10,000 Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs With The Click Of A Button On BoredJobs.com
All (10,000) Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs will be available for brands to hire. The NFT owners will be able to claim their ape and put it to work.
We realized NFT holders wanted to put their apes to work, brands wanted to hire apes, but nothing was standardized, and neither side knew how to reach the other.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (June 28, 2022) Today, MouseBelt–an ecosystem building the future of blockchain innovation, media and education–announced they are bringing an incubated project out of stealth. BoredJobs is an NFT Licensing Marketplace aiming to connect NFT owners & brands. All (10,000) Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs will be available for brands to browse, sort, and indicate interest in hiring for campaigns. In addition, NFT holders can confirm ownership to view offers from brands and license their IP.
— Patrick McLain
The Bored Ape Yacht Club gave its owners a fantastic opportunity to utilize the IP rights of the NFTs they purchased. Unfortunately, they did not provide them with an instruction manual on how to put them to work. Bored Jobs is creating that instruction manual, enabling:
NFT owners: Put their prized collections to work, add additional value to their investments, and help them through the unknown when licensing their NFT
Brands: Give access to a pool of NFT talent, standardize this new process of hiring NFTs, and engage with web3 in meaningful ways.
Creators: Open new revenue streams for artists and their holders, increase utility through new revenue streams, and reach global audiences through memorable campaigns
After spending the last two years working on various forms of web3 media, Mousebelt decided to create Bored Jobs. Past media work includes interviews with crypto leaders, hosting some of the most significant web3 events, creating a crypto Hollywood docuseries, and eventually animating 100+ Bored (and Mutant) Apes resulting in some of the most popular NFT videos globally. Through our creative arm MetaApe Studios, we’ve brought more Bored Apes to life than virtually anyone in the world, including famous videos with Paris Hilton, and recently featured in GQ for our work animating NFTs from the Bored Ape Yacht Club.
We realized NFT holders wanted to put their apes to work, brands wanted to hire apes, but nothing was standardized, and neither side knew how to reach the other. The Bored Jobs mission is to expose popular NFTs to the world by injecting them into pop culture whenever possible. By standardizing the legal, communications, and deal flow process, we believe we can enable both brands and NFT owners to unlock new potential. We understand NFT owners are protective over their investments; likewise, we know brands are defensive over their companies and unsure about this new process. Our team will solve these challenges, connecting owners and brands.
About Mousebelt
Mousebelt is an ecosystem promoting blockchain innovation by supporting the hands-on development of emerging projects and leaders in the industry. The leaders they support are:
Startups — MouseBelt accelerator supports early-stage companies with capital and in-kind investments.
Builders — MouseBelt Engineering supports developers and projects with open-source tools and a development shop.
Community — its media and university projects encourage newcomers to get involved with blockchain.
Ashlie Meredith
MouseBelt Labs PTE LTD
+1 415-629-0906
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other