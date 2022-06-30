Neursantys Wins $10K Business Plan Competition at 2022 What's Next Longevity Venture Summit
EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago, Illinois and Calgary, Alberta-based Neursantys (https://neursantys.com) has been selected as the winner of the 2022 What's Next Longevity Venture Summit $10,000 Business Plan Competition. Now in its 20th year, the What's Next Longevity Venture Summit brings together leading authorities on future trends in the $8.3 trillion U.S. longevity economy, including investors and entrepreneurs at the intersection of aging, technology, and investment. Companies from around the world submitted business plans to the competition, developing innovative products and services addressing chronic disease management, balance and mobility impairments, hearing care, caregiver worker shortages, and quality-of-life improvements for older adults. The winner was selected by a panel of six judges representing top investors in the longevity market.
"By developing the first easy-to-use wearable device that integrates balance diagnostics and therapeutic treatment, Neursantys is providing an innovative solution to the problem of age-related balance decline that impacts 60 million people in the U.S., increasing the risk of fall-related injuries and making it increasingly difficult to continuing living actively and independently,” said Mary Furlong, founder and CEO of Mary Furlong Associates and executive producer of the What's Next Longevity Summit events. “We are excited to present this year’s prize to Neursantys for the transformational quality-of-life improvements they can enable for older adults worldwide.”
“Until now, there have been no widely available therapeutic treatments for these impairments, so the only solution available to most older people is a mechanical balance aid such as a walker,” said John Ralston, Neursantys CEO. “But reliance on these devices can actually degrade balance even further and accelerate the loss of an active and independent lifestyle. The Neursantys team is honored to be recognized by the Longevity Venture Summit for our dedication to revolutionizing the diagnosis and treatment of age-related balance impairments.”
Neursantys CEO John Ralston was interviewed in the June 21 Longevity Deal Talk podcast by Mary Furlong and Fred Fishkin, Mary’s podcast co-host, and was joined by Mel Barsky, $10K Business Plan competition moderator and Director of Business Development at the Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation (CABHI) based in Toronto, Canada. The 2022 Longevity Venture Summit conference proceedings can be viewed online through the end of August 2022 at https://www.boomerventuresummit.com/.
About Neursantys (https://neursantys.com)
With offices in Chicago, Illinois and Calgary, Alberta, Neursantys integrates the company’s innovations in wearable neurophysiological impairment sensing, non-invasive neuro-stimulation, and machine learning into a powerful new class of wearable devices that can deliver both diagnostic detection and therapeutic correction of neurophysiological impairments caused by aging, injuries, and disease. The company’s first product, NEURVESTA, addresses age-related balance degeneration, which causes the average person to lose 40% of their balance function by the age of 70. By enabling tens of millions of people to continue living actively and independently for much longer, the NEURVESTA device and related services are positioned to become a cornerstone of the rapidly growing longevity economy.
About the What’s Next Longevity Venture Summit (https://www.boomerventuresummit.com/about/)
Now in its 20th year, the What’s Next Longevity Venture Summit is the first of its kind and one of the most significant gatherings of venture capitalists, angel investors, entrepreneurs, and corporate executives focused on the longevity economy. Attracting more than 300 leaders in the fields of aging and health, it is the place where forward-thinking entrepreneurs and VCs meet to create innovative products and services for the global longevity marketplace.
