Aesthetic Record Awarded 2022 Impact Company of the Year by DotCom Magazine

Tiphany Hall, CGO, shares the vision for Aesthetic Record with DotCom Magazine CEO, Andy Jacob

Aesthetic Record EMR is named to DotCom Magazine's annual list of America’s most impactful privately held companies.

It’s a distinct honor to be recognized among such a respected group of privately owned companies that are moving the needle on business strategy and significantly impacting the economy.” — Tiphany Hall, PhD, Chief Growth Officer

DALLAS, TX, USA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DotCom Magazine today announced that Aesthetic Record has been selected to join its annual Impact Company of The Year List For 2022. DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing news and unique interviews with newsmakers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. At DotCom Magazine, the entrepreneurial spirit is at the heart of every story, and the Impact Company of The Year 2022 Award celebrates the most important segment of the economy, America’s privately owned companies whose Founders, CEOs and Team Members are making an important impact across the country.

Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine, says, “We appreciate the selfless commitment that leaders and entrepreneurs make to their brand. We are honored to award great companies like Aesthetic Record with our DotCom Magazine 2022 Impact Company of The Year Award. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world in so many ways. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. 2022 is an incredibly unique year in so many ways. Companies have so many ways to make an impact, and that’s why each company’s unique impact is so important than ever before. Our award winners have courage and an unyielding passion to grow and contribute in incredibly unique ways.”

The 2022 recipients were chosen based on a Company’s ability to drive innovation in its product or service offering while maintaining its commitment to the leadership of its team and customer-base throughout the uncertainty of 2021 into 2022. “It’s a distinct honor to be recognized among such a respected group of privately owned companies that are moving the needle on business strategy and significantly impacting the economy. We’d like to thank DotCom Magazine for recognizing how important it is to align profits, strategy and vision with positive impact that extends beyond board rooms and balance sheets,” said Tiphany Hall, PhD, MBA, Chief Growth Officer, Aesthetic Record. “We’d also like to thank all of the organizations and individuals we’ve had the privilege of working with over the past year. In the spirit of partnership, Aesthetic Record’s work is truly a shared collective that is empowered by our network of beloved clients and partners who inspire business excellence every day and every step of the way.”

Over the last 12 months, Aesthetic Record experienced double digit growth of its customer base while also releasing several enhancements to its existing technology. The Company launched key integrations with industry-leading platforms, ASPIRE Galderma Rewards, Evolus, and Cherry Financing with more on the horizon for 2022. Additionally, the Aesthetic Record Marketplace, a one-stop-shop for all things Aesthetics, tripled its existing vendor based to include more than 2,000 new, unique product and service offerings tailored to the needs of the Aesthetic Practice. One of the guiding leadership principles at Aesthetic Record is that no matter the size, HIPAA-compliant documentation, clinical photography and inventory management should be available to every Practice. As they constantly innovate their existing platform, the Company is committed building a robust but affordable system and providing tremendous value at a price point that works for any budget.

About Aesthetic Record

Aesthetic Record is a HIPAA-compliant Electronic Medical Records (EMR) system and complete Practice Management solution created for Medical Spas, Dermatology, Plastic Surgery and Wellness Clinics. We offer full charting capabilities with HIPAA-compliant, fully integrated Telehealth and eRX, high-quality before and after photos and videos, complete point-of-sale transacting, full online booking, inventory & supply chain management, patient loyalty administration, 3rd-Party CRM integration and end-to-end key performance indicator (KPI) reporting. For more information, visit www.aestheticrecord.com

About DotCom Magazine

About DotCom Magazine DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing news and unique interviews with newsmakers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. At DotCom Magazine, we put people with entrepreneurial spirit at the heart of every story. We take an entrepreneur's first approach in everything we report and every interview we conduct. We cover real entrepreneur stories from visionaries that are making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it's interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. The people at DotCom Magazine considers the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it's important to us. We report in a reliable and easy to understand voice. DotCom Magazine offers news with our locally staffed newsroom and is digitally read throughout the world. We are committed to listening to our readers to make sure we're as open and responsive as possible. To learn more, visit https://www.dotcommagazine.com