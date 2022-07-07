Drummond’s Test Method for Certification of 170.315(g)(10) Criteria Approved by ONC
Drummond’s G10 FHIR® API+ Certification Program is powered by AEGIS.net Touchstone FHIR® test tool as an alternative to Inferno
Our strategic alliance with AEGIS as a technology partner and its Touchstone FHIR® testing platform is the cornerstone of our comprehensive health IT FHIR® certification offerings.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drummond Group’s alternative test method for the 170.315(g)(10) Standardized API for patient and population services criterion within the 21st Century Cures Final Rule was approved today by the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT (ONC). ONC’s approval of Drummond’s 170.315(g)(10) conformance test suites on the AEGIS.net Touchstone FHIR® test tool and developer platform gives health IT developers two options for the ONC certification of the criterion: (1) Drummond G10 FHIR® API+ powered by Touchstone or (2) certification using the Inferno test tool.
— Ryan Patano, Drummond president
This newly approved ONC alternative test method is part of Drummond’s comprehensive FHIR® testing and certification program that spans across regulatory requirements from ONC and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), as well as sub-regulatory FHIR® use cases in various states of industry adoption. This comprehensive FHIR® certification program is powered by the Touchstone global testing platform which has been built to test at scale and ensure conformance to nationally published standards. It is hosted by AEGIS in a private IaaS Cloud for testing purposes and to support certification programs such as those offered by Drummond. The Touchstone platform enables the community to dynamically build, publish and calibrate basic to complex test cases for client or server message exchanges, including workflow type scenarios (peer-to-peer and multi-actor) using the HL7 FHIR Testing Infrastructure specification and associated FHIR resources like FHIR TestScript.
“ONC’s approval of Drummond’s alternative test method represents the culmination of more than a year’s worth of collaborations between these organizations,” said Ryan Patano, Drummond’s president. “Our strategic alliance with AEGIS as a technology partner and its Touchstone FHIR® testing platform is the cornerstone of our comprehensive health IT FHIR® certification offerings. The adoption of FHIR® continues to increase as one of the key technologies in health data exchange and interoperability.”
“The AEGIS team has worked diligently to provide the health IT community with an easy-to-use platform to enable development and testing within an integrated-ecosystem with a focus on interoperable and secure HL7 FHIR implementations,” said Wendy Gereke, Touchstone platform product manager. “AEGIS and Drummond have worked together in support of ONC’s goal to optimize the certification experience by expanding its comprehensive portfolio of testing technology to support and validate the criteria and related requirements. We are excited that Touchstone has been approved by ONC as an alternative test method – it is an integral part of Drummond’s comprehensive health IT FHIR® certification programs.”
The Drummond G10 FHIR® API+ alternative testing method for (g)(10) will provide health IT developers with an advantage toward meeting ONC’s end-of-year deadlines for certification of the 170.315(g)(10) criterion.
As an independent and trusted partner providing industry and technical expertise to ensure compliance and interoperability for two decades, Drummond is an Authorized Certification Body (ACB) and an Accredited Test Lab (ATL) within the ONC Health IT Certification Program. In this capacity, Drummond has certified more than 3,200 health information technology (health IT) products and specializes in working with developers to test and/or certify their software for use by healthcare providers in regulatory programs.
For more information about Drummond’s FHIR® certification offerings, including this new ONC-approved alternative test method for (g)(10), contact FHIR@drummondgroup.com.
Note: FHIR® is the registered trademark of HL7 and is used with the permission of HL7. Use of the FHIR trademark does not constitute endorsement of this product by HL7.
About Drummond
Drummond offers a comprehensive suite of services to help you achieve compliance with regulatory information security mandates and ensure critical business applications meet interoperability and application conformance. At Drummond, enabling you to feel secure about the ways in which you share your business’s sensitive and private data is our primary goal. Increase trust, gain expertise and experience our proven methodologies and attention to detail as we partner with you for your long-term success. For more information visit: http://www.drummondgroup.com
About AEGIS.net
AEGIS.net, Inc. is a premier provider of information technology consulting services to federal civilian, defense and commercial sector clients. Our services, delivered by practitioners averaging more than 15 years of experience, include project management, software functional and performance testing, application design/development, independent verification and validation (IV&V), and organization performance/process improvement. Our domains of expertise include health IT and interoperability, regulatory compliance, finance, human resources, and logistics. AEGIS offers the most advanced FHIR development resources on-demand for testing that enables healthcare programs to ensure reliable and continuous interoperability. For more information visit: https://www.aegis.net/
