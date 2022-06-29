Councilmember Hans Riemer to be Joined by Delegate Ariana Kelly for Virtual Town Hall on Abortion Access in Montgomery County on June 30 at 5 p.m.

MARYLAND, June 29 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, June 29, 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 29, 2022—Councilmember Hans Riemer invites Montgomery County residents to participate in a virtual town hall on abortion access in Montgomery County on Thursday, June 30 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Joining the event will be Maryland State Delegate Ariana Kelly, County Councilmembers and a panel of healthcare providers and experts.

Residents concerned about the future of abortion access following the Supreme Court’s recent decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization are encouraged to join this town hall. Local leaders and health providers will be available to answer questions from participants about abortion access and reproductive healthcare in Montgomery County.

The virtual town hall on abortion access in Montgomery County will be conducted through a Zoom webinar. Register to attend here.

For more information contact: Ken Silverman, Office of Councilmember Hans Riemer, at Ken.Silverman@montgomerycountymd.gov or (240) 777-7830.

