Top 25 Nationally Ranked Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Adds to Austin, TX Market

CRI Merges Austin-Based Firm, Pharr Bounds, LLP

ENTERPRISE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top 25 nationally-ranked CPA and advisory firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC (CRI) announced its increased investment in the city of Austin, Texas, with the addition of Pharr Bounds, LLP to its existing Austin office locations.

“Pharr Bounds is a highly regarded firm in Austin, and they show a deep commitment to their clients and their employees,” said Bill Carr, managing partner and chairman of CRI. “This combination further establishes CRI’s presence in the vibrant Austin market, and Pharr Bounds’ extensive tax, audit, and consulting expertise will increase our capacity to serve clients in the area. Pharr Bounds shares our core values, and we look forward to offering their clients an expanded array of services beyond traditional accounting and further growing our business with them.”

“I don’t know if there is a Top 25 firm in the country who has had as much success as CRI has in the M&A area", commented Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, who advised both firms on the merger. “They give the entrepreneurial firm the ability to compete for larger clients and projects while delivering more depth, resources, and expertise for their existing clients. CRI has also become a destination for aspiring young talent who want to be a part of one of the country’s fastest-growing firms. Pharr Bounds is one of Austin’s most respected and talented CPA firms, and they will be a major addition to CRI’s Austin and Texas expansion efforts.”

CRI is one of the fastest-growing and forward-thinking CPA and advisory firms in the nation, operating in more than 30 markets across 10 states. In addition to providing full-service accounting services such as accounting and auditing, tax, advisory, and client accounting services, the firm operates seven portfolio companies—Auditwerx (SOC reporting and IT audits), CRI Advanced Analytics (data analytics), CRI Capital Advisors (investment banking), CRI TPA Services (retirement plan administration), Level Four Advisory Services (wealth management), Paywerx (payroll management), and The Preferred Legacy Trust Company (trust and estate services).

CRI has financial tools and accounting resources available on its website at CRIcpa.com.