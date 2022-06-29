Submit Release
News Search

There were 982 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,429 in the last 365 days.

As Alaska Votes, New Alaska-centered political thriller dubbed a winner

Political thriller of 2022

Best new thriller

Author Joe Rothstein

A heart-pounding adrenaline ride of backroom politics and dangerous moves from a shadow cabal will keep readers on the edge of their seats.”
— Pacific Book Reviews

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While Alaska is drawing intense national political interest focused on Sarah Palin's campaign for Congress, a political thriller with a fictional U.S. vice president from Alaska is drawing interest in the world of books.

The novel is "The Moment of Menace," which the prestigious book review web site Pacific Reviews has named "the must-read political thriller of 2022."

Written by Joe Rothstein, a former editor of the Anchorage Daily News, the novel features an Inupiat woman from Utqiagvik, (formerly Barrow) Alaska as U.S. vice president. Much of the action takes place in the Alaska Arctic's rugged North Slope area.

This is Rothstein’s third work of fiction. His second book, The Salvation Project, was finalist for political thriller of the year.

Joe Rothstein served on the staff of Alaska’s first governor, William A. Egan, and moved to Washington, DC to be chief of staff for Alaska Senator Mike Gravel. For 30 years he headed his own political agency, working in hundreds of political campaigns, including many in Alaska, including those for former Alaska Governors Steve Cowper and Tony Knowles.

“I feel as if I’ve never really left Alaska,” said Rothstein. “I return often, my sons returned here to go to school, and some of my closest friends are here. I’ve always wanted to include Alaska in my writings. The state is so dramatic and unpredictable. It’s pure coincidence that a wild race for Congress is taking place just as I’m releasing a novel featuring a woman who is Alaska’s voice in Congress.”

Moment of Menace is available through all on-line book sellers and most independent book stores.

Zee Jacobs
Gold Standard Publications
+1 202-257-8285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

As Alaska Votes, New Alaska-centered political thriller dubbed a winner

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Book Publishing Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Politics, Science, Social Media, U.S. Politics ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.