As Alaska Votes, New Alaska-centered political thriller dubbed a winner

Best new thriller Author Joe Rothstein

A heart-pounding adrenaline ride of backroom politics and dangerous moves from a shadow cabal will keep readers on the edge of their seats.” — Pacific Book Reviews

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While Alaska is drawing intense national political interest focused on Sarah Palin's campaign for Congress, a political thriller with a fictional U.S. vice president from Alaska is drawing interest in the world of books.

The novel is "The Moment of Menace," which the prestigious book review web site Pacific Reviews has named "the must-read political thriller of 2022."

Written by Joe Rothstein, a former editor of the Anchorage Daily News, the novel features an Inupiat woman from Utqiagvik, (formerly Barrow) Alaska as U.S. vice president. Much of the action takes place in the Alaska Arctic's rugged North Slope area.

This is Rothstein’s third work of fiction. His second book, The Salvation Project, was finalist for political thriller of the year.

Joe Rothstein served on the staff of Alaska’s first governor, William A. Egan, and moved to Washington, DC to be chief of staff for Alaska Senator Mike Gravel. For 30 years he headed his own political agency, working in hundreds of political campaigns, including many in Alaska, including those for former Alaska Governors Steve Cowper and Tony Knowles.

“I feel as if I’ve never really left Alaska,” said Rothstein. “I return often, my sons returned here to go to school, and some of my closest friends are here. I’ve always wanted to include Alaska in my writings. The state is so dramatic and unpredictable. It’s pure coincidence that a wild race for Congress is taking place just as I’m releasing a novel featuring a woman who is Alaska’s voice in Congress.”

Moment of Menace is available through all on-line book sellers and most independent book stores.