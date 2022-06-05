"The Moment of Menace" Dubbed "Must-Read Political Thriller of 2022"

Best new thriller

Prestigious Pacific Book Review Site Says "Menace" Is "Heart-Pounding Adrenaline Ride"

The Moment of Menace is a must-read political thriller for 2022” — Pacific Book Reviews

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The prestigious Pacific Book Review web site has awarded its coveted star rating to "The Moment of Menace" and dubbed the novel "A must-read political thriller of 2022."

"The Moment of Menace," pits a charismatic Latina-American U.S. President the world knows as "Tenny" against a murderous conspiracy of elites determined to take control of the united States and end its democratic form of government forever. "Tenny" is President Isabel Tennyson. She has survived an attempted assassination, impeachment and sex scandals. Now she faces the most dangerous and consequential test of all.

"The Moment of Menace" is the third in a series featuring President Tennyson. "The Latina President and The Conspiracy to Destroy Her" launched the series. In that adventure, Kirkus Reviews said Tenny was "an enthralling protagonist at the heart of a gripping tale." The sequel was titled "The Salvation Project," a work that won finalist for the political thriller of the year.

All three of these novels were written by Joe Rothstein, one of the few authors writing political fiction who actually lived the high wire tension life of politics as campaign manager, strategist and media producer for political campaigns.

"I was involved in more than 200 campaigns," says Rothstein. "Most campaigns are real-life works of drama. So much is at stake: power, fortunes, reputations, policy that affects millions. And it's winner-take all. I've been at the table when decisions were made that won or lost campaigns, when candidates agreed to contribute personal money they could not afford to buy a last round of TV spots, when marriages and friendships broke up and victories came from unexpected places. Now I'm wrapping my experiences inside fiction that I hope will both entertain and inform."

"The Moment of Menace" was released June 3 and is now available from most on-line book sellers and independent book stores.