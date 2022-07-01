GIB Games announces publishing partnership with Aquatik Studios

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES , July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Callisto, created by GIB Games and led by Sam Swicegood, is the next game Aquatik Studios has welcomed into its publishing services. Set in a futuristic space hotel on Jupiter’s eponymous moon, players take the role of a member of an interstellar police force as they investigate a triple-homicide. By interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence, players are challenged to uncover the truth behind these murders and bring the perpetrator—or perpetrators—to justice. Players must use their wits and detective skills to crack this case.

The Callisto is the product of rising star Virtual Reality studio GIB Games, a team of industry mavericks with diverse skill sets in everything tech. GIB has already made a name by creating unique VR experiences published on multiple VR platforms.

Based on the lore of the 2017 tabletop RPG Cold Start, The Callisto combines the puzzles of an escape room with an interactive storyline, deep lore, and a dynamic puzzle system to make each playthrough unique. Unique visuals push the boundaries of VR and immerse you in a dystopian sci-fi future.

The publisher, Aquatik Studios, offers developers a pain-free publishing partnership that disrupts traditional conventions and redefines the studio-publisher relationship. Game Developers keep 100% of their idea and passion with no contracts holding them back. Aquatik Studios is an industry-leading professional that crafts legendary media and produces top-notch assets to help ensure that developers and their games get the exposure they deserve!

Join GIB Games in working with Aquatik Studios and have your game published on supported platforms like Xbox, Nintendo, Steam, Apple iOS, Oculus, and Google Play stores. For more information about The Callisto, visit https://store.steampowered.com/app/1679170/The_Callisto/. For more information about Aquatik Studios and our publishing service, visit https://aquatikstudios.com/publishing/.