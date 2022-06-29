SHARE! Paying Tribute to Attorneys & The Honorable Craig Mitchell-Inaugural Lawyers Leading The Way Fundraiser July 26

ollows: The Honorable Craig Mitchell, LA Superior Court Judge will be celebrated at the first annual Lawyers Leading the Way Breakfast on July 26, 2022

SHARE!, the first of its kind self-help support group agency, will host its first ever Lawyers Leading The Way event July 26, 2022 from 8-10AM

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SHARE!, the first of its kind self-help support group agency, will host its first ever Lawyers Leading The Way event recognizing the legal community for their efforts to help LA’s homeless population.

The breakfast fundraiser will take place Tuesday, July 26, from 8 to 10 a.m., at City Club Los Angeles (555 Flower St. - 51st Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90071). SHARE! will pay tribute to attorneys who play an important role in protecting our most vulnerable, assisting individuals in need and helping to change laws to protect at-risk populations. The nonprofit also will recognize The Honorable Craig Mitchell.

About Judge Mitchell

A UCLA graduate, Mitchell taught high school in South-Central Los Angeles for 17 years while attending Southwestern Law School at night. For 11 years, he served as a deputy district attorney, prosecuting murder and sexual assault cases. In 2005, he was appointed to the Superior Court by Governor Schwarzenegger. He currently presides over a felony trial court in downtown LA.

In 2012, Judge Mitchell founded the Skid Row Running Club to bring the benefits of running to those on Skid Row who were participating in programs to overcome addiction and homelessness. SRRC members typically run three times a week and complete in three marathons a year, including an international marathon. During the last 10 years, hundreds of runners have maintained their sobriety and obtained stable housing and full-time employment with the assistance of the SRRC.

“We applaud the efforts of Judge Mitchell and the legal community overall for joining with SHARE! to help solve Los Angeles’ homelessness problem – which unfortunately is the largest in the nation,” said SHARE! CEO Ruth Hollman. “The COVID-19 pandemic has only made things worse, so now is the right time to bring the community together to focus on this issue.”

All proceeds from Lawyers Leading The Way will support SHARE! and SHARE! Collaborative Housing, which provide homeless people a pathway out of poverty and a way to become full participants in society. Tickets at $135/person are on sale at shareselfhelp.org or by calling 323-356-0432.



The event is made possible by SHARE! and the following sponsors:

• Unity Partners

Cooperative of American Physicians, Inc.

Guianna Henriquez / NBCUniversal Media

Reed Smith

• Champion Partner

California Personal Injury Attorneys



About SHARE! Collaborative Housing Program

SHARE! Collaborative Housing provides affordable, permanent supportive housing to people in single- family houses throughout Los Angeles County. This successful program disrupts the traditional Permanent Supportive Housing model in that it can reduce homelessness efficiently, effectively, and immediately at a fraction of the cost.

About SHARE! the Self-Help And Recovery Exchange

Since 1993, SHARE! the Self-Help and Recovery Exchange has served Los Angeles through self-help support groups and building communities which provide recovery and social support. Participants develop skills to cope with substance use, trauma, mental health disorders and dysfunctional relationships. SHARE!’s goal is to contribute to ending homelessness in Los Angeles by providing its successful model of housing to those in need within the first couple of days of contact, and ensuring they are aware of the services available to them including self-help support groups. This proven formula provides homeless people a pathway out of poverty and a way back to becoming full participants in society. For more information, visit shareselfhelp.org.

