Quito’s World Archaeological Heritage Sets the Stage for New Adventures

Archaeology and culture are the twin pillars of Quito, the first city to be declared a UNESCO World Heritage siteQUITO, ECUADOR, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A little imagination can go a long way in putting together an exciting adventure getaway this summer with a visit to Ecuador’s capital Quito and its metropolitan area.
Ancient empires and their mythology come alive as visitors encounter more than 10,000 years of history and more than a thousand archaeological sites in what is now Quito — an ideal destination for an educational and socially and environmentally responsible vacation for all members of the family.
Archaeology and culture are the twin pillars of Quito, the first city to be declared a UNESCO World Heritage site, the city is situated at a strategic geographical point, which facilitated the exchange of products and therefore the cultural contact between different pre-Columbian societies.
Visitors will find that vestiges from the area’s many passing civilizations are just a short bus or taxi ride from Quito, with the following being some of the “must-see” sites in the area.
The archaeological park of Cochasqui is located just 19 miles from Quito in the Pichincha Province Pichincha. Built between 850 BC and the Spanish conquest in the 1530s, it is considered to be the most extensive and best maintained pre-Inca Empire complex. Covering 210 acres, it is home to 15 pyramids, 21 tolas or burial mounds, museums, and a botanical garden. A perfect location for a day full of adventure.
Those looking for a visit to a complex and mysterious location will be perplexed by the museum and excavation site of Tulipe which includes 6 different pools that many think were once used for religious purposes as the water in the pools reflect the night sky. An intricate aqueduct system brought water in from local springs to fill the pools starting with the smaller squared pool from which water ran to the larger pools of different shapes: two rectangular pools, two half-circles and the largest being a polygon.
The Rumipamba and La Florida site museums are a vast archaeological estate tombs and settlements belonging to the Incas and other precolonial cultures. The sites are in the urban area and are surrounded by businesses, local restaurants and often host concerts and other cultural events on the outside.
One of the most popular sites in Ecuador, particularly during the equinox or festival of the sun, is the Rumicucho archaeological site. Also known as Pucara de Rumicucho or "stone fortress", this place was built during the Inca Empire in the fifteenth century and has five large stone terraces that form an east-west line that the sun crosses during the equinox, so it is suggested that it was used as a meeting place for the worship of the sun and the moon.
If you want to experience the ancestry and magic of each of these corners, visit the capital of the center of the world and discover why your story begins in Quito.
